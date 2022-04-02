Enid took the field on a windy night on day two of the Gladys Winters Festival. Winners of five straight, the Plainsmen fought hard, but were defeated by Deer Creek, 7-4.
“Deer Creek isn’t 16-2 for no reason,” said Enid coach Brad Gore. “Our guys competed really well today, especially Bennett Percival. He showed a lot of maturity today, he is just a sophomore. I thought he did an excellent job pitching. We had some opportunities to get ahead, but we never could get that big hit.”
Percival got the start for the Plainsmen but got in trouble early, going down 2-0 after a four-hit, two-run first inning.
Enid came back to tie it up after Garrett Shull homered for the second time in as many days to make the score 2-2.
“He is a powerful cat,” Gore said of Shull. “If you make a mistake, he will make you pay. He just missed a second home run, but the wind was howling.”
Deer Creek added a run in the top on the third, and Enid responded in the bottom of the fourth to make it 3-3.
That would be as close as Enid got.
A run in the top of the fifth gave Deer Creek a 4-3 advantage.
Percival lasted 6⅓ innings, being pulled after Deer Creek went up 5-3. Cooper Jarnagin came in and gave up two runs before Shull finished off the game.
Jake Kennedy made a few hard throws in the infield for outs in the middle of the game and had a hit in the game.
“I feel like our guys are getting better each game,” Gore said. “They are competing hard. Overall I think we played well. Some days you will get better even if you don’t win.”
Enid, 10-5, takes on Putnam City North Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in the final game of the Gladys Winters Festival.
