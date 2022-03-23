Fresh off a trip to the Arizona desert, Enid’s baseball team took a trip to Tulsa to play Union, albeit a day later than anticipated. The Plainsmen lost 4-3 on a walk-off.
The Plainsmen’s trip to Tulsa was pushed back a day due to inclement weather, with Enid’s home game with Union scheduled for Tuesday, moved to Wednesday in a schedule reshuffling.
Jake Kennedy took the mound for Enid and threw six innings, but gave up three runs. Both teams scored in the first inning, the Plainsmen scoring on a Garrett Small home run.
A Brock Slater RBI double in the second inning put the Plainsmen up 2-1 before Kennedy held Union scoreless in the bottom of the inning.
Union tied the game up in the third, and extended the lead in the fifth, 3-2.
With the game on the line in the top of the sixth, Enid’s Dallas Goodpasture singled on his first pitch of the at-bat to score a run, extending the game before the Redhawks got a walk-off on a fly ball with the bases loaded and one out to end the game.
Goodpasture went 3-for-3 with an RBI, while Brock Slater went 2-for-3 with an RBI; neither struck out.
Karter Simon closed the game for Enid after Kennedy was pulled. Simon threw a third of an inning and allowed two hits and had no strikeouts.
Kennedy’s 93 pitches at Union means he is unlikely to see the mound until at least Friday, while Simon only threw 11 pitches in the loss.
Enid is 4-3 and on a two-game losing streak after losing in the semis of the Lancer Classic in Arizona last weekend. Union comes to town for the second game of the series Wednesday at David Allen at 5 p.m.
Enid also hosts Woodward on Friday and Jones on Saturday in a busy week as the Plainsmen try to get back into the win column.
