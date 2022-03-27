Enid pitcher Dallas Goodpasture had a Jekyl-Hyde game in the Plainsmen’s 8-5 win over Class 3A Jones Saturday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Goodpasture, in the first three innings, threw 62 pitches, walking four and allowing five runs — two on a throwing error on a pickoff play and two more on a passed ball.
He threw only 33 pitches in the next three innings, allowing no hits, no runs and walking only one. Goodpasture retired 12 of the last 13 hitters he faced with three of his four strikeouts.
“It was just the walks,” Goodpasture said of his early struggles. “I couldn’t locate my change or curveball. The last three innings I settled down, threw more than a pitch for a strike and let them get their selves down. I was feeling a lot better.”
The runs that came in on the passed ball gave Jones a 5-3 lead in the third, but Enid came back with a run in the third, two in the fourth and the sixth.
“I was real proud of Dallas for not giving up after those two weird plays,” said Enid coach Brad Gore. “One of them was a miscommunication and the other was just one of those weird baseball plays (catcher Whaetley Chaloupek couldn’t locate the ball). You could be thinking, ‘Golly, nothing is going right,’ but he stuck it out and had a lot better command in the fourth, fifth and sixth than he did in those first three.”
Reliever Karter Simon had two strikeouts after coming in in the seventh. He gave up a walk and a single but got Kansas State commit Jeff Farmer to fly out to end the game.
“Carter did a good job,” Gore said. “Walks is one thing that we need to stay away from.”
The two pitchers were backed up by a 13-hit attack, led by Garrett Shull, who was three-for-four with a double, triple, an RBI and two runs scored. Eight of the nine starters either had an RBI or scored a run.
Jones right fielder Owen Abrams robbed Shull of another base hit with a nice running catch in the fourth.
“Everyone came out swinging the bat pretty good,” Shull said. “That’s always good for the team.”
Shull, a sophomore, said he is adjusting to being pitched differently this season.
“I’m just learning how to have a different approach,” he said. “I’m still trying to barrel the ball up.”
James Humphrey had two RBI on a sac fly in the first and an RBI single to score Shull in the third.
Chaloupek doubled home Aydan Votik in the fourth to tie the game at 5-5. Aidan Robinson, his courtesy runner, scored on a Texas League single by Brock Slater to put EHS up 6-5.
The Plainsmen added two insurance runs in the sixth. Chaloupek singled. Robinson stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Reece Slater single. Shull tripled home Slater to make it 8-5.
EHS scored three runs in the first. Seth Carlson scored on a Humphrey sac fly. Jake Kennedy’s single tallied Shull. Kennedy would score on a wild pitch.
“A lot of the guys were hitting the ball right on the barrel but right at someone,” Gore said. “Our approach was good. The kids are picking up on what we’re trying to do offensively.”
The Plainsmen, 7-4 overall and 1-2 in district, return to district play at Tulsa Washington (5-11, 0-4) at 4:30 p.m Monday. The teams will play again at David Allen on Tuesday. Gore said he plans to pitch Robinson on Monday and ace Kennedy on Tuesday.
