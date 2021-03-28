By Tarik Masri
Enid News & Eagle
EDMOND — The Plainsmen managed 11 hits and 11 runs against Edmond Santa Fe on Saturday, winning 11-8 on the road.
Enid got the bats going early against the Wolves. It scored five runs on three hits including an RBI single by McCage Hartling to centerfield that got the scoring started.
“Up and down our lineup we had some really good at-bats,” Enid head coach Brad Gore said. “We fought with two strikes and we got some clutch two-out hits and timely hits that we haven’t been getting.”
Freshman Garrett Shull extended the Plainsmen’s lead to 7-1 in the third inning on a line-drive triple to right field that scored two runs.
But Shull wasn’t done there; he hit a two-run home-run on his next at-bat to give Enid an 11-4 lead in the fifth inning.
“He had some really big time hits for us today,” Gore said, “And being as young as he is … he sure has a lot of pop in that bat and we’re thankful to have him on our club, and he had a big game today.”
Eight of Enid’s nine batters landed a hit and the team batted around the order four times in seven innings.
The Plainsmen weren’t able to get too comfortable with their lead, as the Wolves answered with four runs in the fifth and sixth innings and trailed 11-8 going into the bottom of the seventh.
Gore played five different pitchers in the game, and three of those five were underclassmen.
“Our kids came out and played really well,” Gore said. “We had some guys step up a little bit there at the end of the game there on the pitching and kind of got the game solidified.”
The Plainsmen have now won two games in a row and have won three of their last five after starting the season 2-10.
“We’re slowly maturing and figuring out our pieces a little bit better. We still have a long way to go, but we’re sure playing better than we were a month ago.”
Enid won’t have much time to celebrate the victory before getting ready for the first of a home-and-home with Stillwater on Monday.
“Those are big games,” Gore said about Stillwater.
“They’ve got a really good ball club and it’ll be a good test for us.”
The first pitch between the Ponies and the Plainsmen will be at 6 p.m. at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.