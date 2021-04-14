After playing to 14 innings the previous night in Enid, the Plainsmen went on the road and defeated Sand Springs 8-3 to win their seventh straight game.
The win gives Enid its 13th victory in 14 games after winning just two of their first nine to start the season.
The Plainsmen knew they were in for a battle after squeaking away with a 6-5 win on a Garrett Shull walk-off single. The Sandites looked poised to win the rematch after going up 2-0 in the first inning with both runs coming on the same error.
“They came out and jumped on us for two right there and our guys just responded,” Enid head coach Brad Gore said, “Our guys just have a lot of confidence right now and they believe when someone jumps on us we’ve got the motto to punch back.”
Enid answered in the top of the second inning where the team scored five runs after the Sandites walked three straight batters. Kade Goeke stepped up for Enid and landed an RBI single to left field which got the scoring started.
“I give a lot of credit to our guys on the road with a weird start to the game and then we just chip away at it and find a way to get it done.” Gore said.
Jacob Kennedy started the game at pitcher for the Plainsmen, throwing six innings and allowing just one earned run after striking out six Sandite batters and allowing five hits.
“He did a great job,” Gore said about his sophomore pitcher, “he picked his pitches well and made some really big pitches. He threw some off-speed pitches with a full count and got some guys to swing and miss.”
Kennedy came up big for the Plainsmen throughout the game but especially in the bottom of the sixth when Sand Springs found themselves with the bases loaded and one of their top batters, Keaton Campbell, at the plate.
The Plainsmen led 8-3 at that point and Sand Springs needed a big at-bat to keep their chances of winning alive.
Kennedy and Campbell battled for 12 pitches before the sophomore pitcher caught him looking for the third strike and then forced a ground-out to retire the side.
“It was a really good pitch,” Gore said, “and then he finishes off the inning and doesn’t let them score and that was kind of the ballgame right there.”
The Plainsmen carried an 8-3 lead going into the final inning and Gore turned to senior pitcher Tyler Holland to close out the game. Holland gave up one hit and struck out two batters before forcing a ground out to end the game.
Enid will look to continue their winning streak on Saturday when the team travels south for a matchup with Heritage Hall at 6 p.m.
