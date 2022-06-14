The Enid Plainsmen continued their summer baseball program Tuesday, capping a triple-header at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. Enid defeated Piedmont, 6-3 behind a two RBI day from Oklahoma State commit Garrett Shull.
“I saw a lot of good things today,” said Enid coach Brad Gore. “We threw out seven guys today, and they all threw fairly well. Some of them are a bit rusty because they are just working one inning. We struck out a few too many times, but everybody got to play and we are trying to develop players.”
Enid hopped on the scoreboard early, going up 1-0 after McCage Hartling scored Brock Slater on a single.
Starter Jake Kennedy pitched the top half of the inning, allowing a hit.
Piedmont tied the game in the top of the second inning on a passed ball, the only run to score off Seth Carlson who pitched the second inning without surrendering a hit.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Plainsmen took a 6-2 lead, thanks to a four-run inning, punctuated by a two-RBI single from Shull, scoring Slater and Kennedy. \
Shull is fresh off a Perfect Game combine in Georgia this past weekend.
“It was a lot of fun and I got to meet a lot of really good guys,” he said. “I was two-for-four at the plate with two doubles. I love to get back here with the team, though. I love these guys and we hit the ball pretty well today.”
Simon also scored in the inning after Simon pitched the third inning, striking out one and not allowing a hit.
Piedmont added two runs on a homer in the top of the fifth off Plainsmen pitcher Aidan Robinson, the only earned runs Enid gave up.
James Humphrey, Bennett Percival and Cooper Jarnagin also pitched a combined three innings for the Plainsmen, striking out seven batters and allowing one hit.
One addition to Enid’s coaching staff was Gore’s son, Conner Gore, fresh off a trip to the NJCAA Division I National Championship with Cowley. Gore is in Enid for the month while he ponders over his next step, which college to attend next year.
Gore said he is down to Wichita State or Austin Peay University.
“I wanted to pass down some of the things I’ve learned the past few years,” he said. “I learned a lot at Cowley and want to pass it to these guys and see them succeed.”
Gore said he expects to make his collegiate decision soon, possibly as early as this week.
Next up for the Plainsmen is the Connie Mack Baseball Regional Qualifier Tournament. That starts Thursday at noon for the Plainsmen against OKC Sandlot Kelley.
The Majors play Thursday at 7:30 p.m. against Batter’s Box Navy.
All games will be played at David Allen Memorial Ballpark, with first, third, fifth and seventh places games played on Sunday.
