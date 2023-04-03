Weather Alert

...Extreme fire weather conditions expected Tuesday afternoon and evening... .Increasing south to southwest winds are expected late tomorrow morning through tomorrow afternoon as an upper level storm system approaches. In addition to wind gusts near 45 to 60 mph, very warm and dry conditions will support rapid fire spread especially across portions of western and northwestern Oklahoma. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 11 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR CENTRAL AND WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN NORTH TEXAS... * TIMING...Tuesday afternoon and evening. * WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Low to mid 80s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&