After going 2-1 at the Gladys Winters Festival at David Allen Memorial Ballpark over the weekend, the Plainsmen swept Muskogee on Monday.
The Plainsmen won, 17-5, in the first game and 20-2, in the second.
The Plainsmen, led by Aidan Robinson with five RBI, got the win, 17-5, in five innings.
Enid started Jake Kennedy on the mound. Kennedy went four innings, giving up thee hits and three earned runs, while striking out six batters.
Robinson was one of four Plainsmen to homer, joining Garrett Shull, McCage Hartling and Karter Simon.
Enid scored in all but the fourth and fifth innings, scoring 10 runs in the first, four in the second and three in the third. Three of Muskogee’s runs came in the second, with one in each of the final two innings.
Robinson started the second game for Enid and threw an inning, allowing a hit and no runs.
Israel Gonzales pitched three innings, allowing two hits and Muskogee’s only two runs.
Shull homered again in game two and drove in four RBI. In the doubleheader, Shull hit two homers and had six RBI.
Bennett Percival also homered and drove in two runs.
The Plainsmen scored in each inning in game two, scoring nine in the first, three in the second, six in the third and two in the fourth.
Enid is 12-6 and hosts Woodward on Thursday.
