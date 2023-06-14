The Enid Plainsmen summer team defeated Jones, 5-1, on Tuesday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Plainsmen carried a combined no-hitter into the fifth inning before Jones put a tally in the hit column.
Cooper Jarnagin and Keon Young pitched four innings of no-hit ball before Aidan Robinson allowed Jones its first hit.
The Plainsmen allowed just three hits in the win.
It was the first time Young has pitched at the high school level, according to Enid coach Brad Gore. Young is an incoming freshman.
“This is one of the games we use to prepare guys,” Gore said. “He has a chance to be really good.”
McCage Hartling and Bennett Percival drove in runs for Enid.
Plainsmen pitchers combined for four strikeouts. Plainsmen pitching walked one batter.
The Plainsmen will play in the Big Fire Tournament this weekend in Oklahoma City. Hartling, Jarnagin and Shull will not be available and will be playing with the Enid Majors, Gore said.
