After defeating Bixby 1-0, on Monday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark, The Plainsmen went on the road to play the Spartans and came away with another 1-0 win.
After Jake Kennedy pitched a gem on Monday, it was Bennett Percival’s turn on Tuesday, throwing six innings and allowing three hits.
In the two game series, Enid allowed a total of four hits and no runs to the Spartans, who entered the series holding the second spot in District 6A-4.
The Plainsmen grabbed that, also.
Percival allowed three hits and struck out three before Dallas Goodpasture came in to finish the game in the seventh. Goodpasture allowed no hits.
In the two games combined, Enid struck out 17 batters.
The lone run for the Plainsmen was scored in the top of the first inning on an error. Enid only had two hits in the win.
With the sweep, Enid is in the driver’s seat to host in the postseason, sitting second in the district with a win and tiebreaker over Bixby, just a win and tiebreaker behind Union for first in the district. The top two teams host in the postseason.
On Monday, Enid travels to Bartlesville before returning the favor on Tuesday at David Allen.
Bartlesville is also in the race to host, at 15-6 overall and 5-2 in district play.
