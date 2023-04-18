After winning Monday at Bartlesville in extra innings, Enid hosted the Bruins at David Allen Memorial Ballpark Tuesday in the second game of the series.
The result was an 8-2 Enid win, this time without extra innings.
“Yesterday we showed a lot of character,” said Enid coach Brad Gore. “It (Bartlesville) is a tough place to play, you drive two hours and 30 or 40 minutes and it’s tough. Our kids battled hard the whole day and made some really big plays.”
Bennett Percival started on the mound for Enid and held Bartlesville in check, going 6.1 innings and allowed eight hits and two runs.
“Bennett is maturing and turning into a pretty darn good baseball player,” Gore said. “We are happy with his progress. He has come a long way since last year, not only physically, but also mentally. He’s really gotten a lot tougher. I’m really proud of him today. That was a game we needed to win.”
Percival didn’t stop on the mound, though, he also hit a two-run home run — one of two by Enid batters — in the third inning.
“It was a good day at the yard,” Percival said. “The bats were good and we were playing good defense around each other so it was just a good day.
“I’ve worked on my mental game and having confidence on the mound this year,” Percival said of his growth mentally. “It’s helped a lot.”
The Plainsmen’s bats got started early, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning, while the defense held Bartlesville to a run in the first and another in the top of the seventh.
McCage Hartling, Jacob Kennedy and Dallas Goodpasture each drove in runs in the first.
Garrett Shull homered in the fifth, his second homer and third RBI in the series.
“I say this all the time, but he just does good things for us,” Gore said. “He is one of those guys, if you make a mistake he can make you pay. To go oppo (opposite field) in this wind is pretty impressive. He brings a lot of pressure on the other team.”
With the win, Enid is in position to clinch a home regional if the Plainsmen can take one of two from Stillwater next week. That series starts Monday at Stillwater at 6 p.m with a game at David Allen on Tuesday, also at 8.
The win also gives Enid another 20-win season, except for the COVID year, only one season in Gore’s eight seasons at Enid, the Plainsmen have failed to hit 20 wins.
“It’s all about the kids,” Gore said. “They’ve bought in to what we try to do. We preach a lot of stuff about being good people and being good players and they play hard. We don’t have to worry about them off the field. We have great parents in our program who support us and let us be coaches.”
Before the Stillwater Series, Enid hosts Norman at 6 p.m. Friday and Berryhill at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.