Enid will be counting on the home course advantage Monday when the Plainsmen host a deep Class 6A Western Regional at Meadowlake Golf Course.
The Plainsmen used the home course advantage well a year ago when they shot a 304 — the lowest one-round regional team total in coach David Lee’s then-12-year tenure — to finish fifth and make the state field for the first time since 2018.
The top six teams and top six individuals from non-qualifying teams qualify for the 6A state tournament at the Bailey Golf Ranch in Owasso.
Home course or not, the Plainsmen will be challenged by a field which includes all three Edmond schools (Memorial, Santa Fe and North) as well as Norman and Norman North. Norman North is the defending state champ while Edmond North won in 2021.
Lee has set a goal of back-to-back team scores of 300. Enid will be paired with Edmond North.
“All five (Edmond and Norman schools) of them have shot lights-out all year,” Lee said. “There have been a couple of tournaments where we have been able to keep up with them like last year when we had the tournament here. We’re obviously familiar with everything. Hopefully, we can have a hot start and have a great day.”
The Plainsmen will go with a lineup of Mason Haley (72.4), Dawson Branstetter (76.9), Max Fossett (79.1), Hudson Painter (85.3) and Bill Humphrey (88.1). Haley has won three tournaments this season while EHS took team titles at its own invitational and the Oklahoma Big 7 Tournament.
Haley should be a strong contender for medalist honors. He has had only one round in the 80s this spring. Branstetter also has had only round in the 80s.
Fossett, Lee said, has proven himself under pressure. First-year regulars Painter and Humphrey, former baseball players, have pleased Lee with their play. Lee would like the fourth score to be at least in the low 80s.
“This is what we have worked for since August,” Lee said. “I’ve tried to get as tough a schedule as I could to get us ready for this. All of them are very competitive and very smart and we’re looking forward to all of them having good days.”
Enid has consistently finished ahead of Choctaw, Westmoore and Southmoore, who would be top six contenders.
Unlike last year, when the tournament was shortened to 18 holes because of weather, this will be a 36-hole event. The Plainsmen have played 36 holes their last two tournaments.
“Playing 36 holes is a big mental grind,” Lee said. “You have to stay mentally focused for 10 to 11 hours. If you have a bad hole, you just have to forget it and move on to the next one.”
The biggest advantages about playing Meadowlake will be knowing the pin placements and knowing what clubs to use, Lee said. The major key will be the short game, where chipping and three-putts have hurt EHS at times.
“That has kept us from shooting around the 300 mark at times,” Lee said. “We need to have a good day putting and chipping.”
The tournament will be teeing off at 8 a.m. with Enid players starting at 8:38 (Humphrey), 8:45 (Painter), 8:53 (Fossett), 9 (Branstetter) and 9:08 (Haley).
Chisholm and Kingfisher will be teeing off at the 3A regional at Purcell’s Brent Bruehl Memorial course.
They will be joined in the field by Comanche, Lindsay, Lone Grove, Marlow, St. Mary’s, Perry, Plainview, Purcell, Prague and Sulphur.
Pond Creek-Hunter and Ringwood will be in the 2A regional field at Boiling Springs in Woodward. Hennessey’s Kevin Trillo will be playing as an individual.
They will be joined by Arapaho-Butler, Cashion, Frederick, Hydro-Eakly, Oklahoma Christian Academy, Sayre, Thomas, Turpin, Velma-Alma and Walters.
