By Bruce Campbell
For the Enid News & Eagle
The Enid Plainsmen Blue summer team will be concluding its season at the Big Fire Central Plains Classic, which begins Thursday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Plainsmen, 15-8-1, will be playing in the four-team 2023-2024 division, which will play a round robin schedule.
Enid will be playing the 10:15 a.m. game in pool play the first three days — Topeka (Kan.) Stogies 17-Under Brown, Thursday; Murderer’s Row 18s, Friday; and 2023 Padres, Saturday.
Murderer’s Row and the Padres are comprised of Oklahoma players from various schools.
Sunday will be the championship round with the first place in the pool against the fourth place at 10 a.m., followed by two and three at 12:15 and the championship at 2:30.
The Plainsmen have played Murderer’s Row in the past but not this season.
“It will be good for our guys to see some new faces,” said Enid coach Brad Gore. “This is the last time that we will be together this summer, so hopefully we can end it on a good note. We just want to get some more reps and built up more for next spring.”
Dez Mittelstet, who threw a no-hitter against Newton, Kan., after being brought up from the Plainsmen White team, will be on vacation.
McCage Hartling and Cooper Jarnagin will be rejoining the team after playing for the Enid Majors last week at the Connie Mack South Plains Regional. Centerfielder Garrett Shull will play at a showcase out of town.
“We know Garrett can play,” Gore said. “This will give us a chance to play someone else so they can get experience.”
Whaetley Chaloupek will pitch Thursday. Israel Gonzales will go on Friday. Gore is undecided about the rest of his rotation.
Big Fire has some unique rules, such as teams being able to bat as many as 12 or 13 batters.
“There are all sorts of different rules for this,” Gore said.
The field was roughed up by heavy rains during the Connie Mack tournament. Several outfielders slipped while trying to make plays.
“The field is not in good condition, but I think we will be OK,” Gore said. “Scott (groundskeeper Pendleton) was out there working to get it in place so I think we will get to play as long as we don’t get any more rain.”
Bennett Percival and Seth Carlson will not be able to pitch because of various injuries. Percival can hit.
“They are making progress,” Gore said. “We’re excited about that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.