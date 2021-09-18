Enid was handed its first loss of the season against Lawton MacArthur, 28-21, on Friday, Sept. 17.
The Highlanders jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in the game, behind several Plainsmen miscues. The Plainsmen battled back, but just came up short in a back-and-forth fourth quarter that saw the two teams score three touchdowns in the final four minutes.
Enid was forced to start its first possession of the game from the shadow of its own goalposts, after struggling to field Lawton Mac’s kickoff. Some tough running by Luke Rauh gave the Plainsmen some breathing room, but when Enid tried to take a shot deep down the field, Bennett Percival’s pass was picked off, giving the Highlanders the ball near midfield.
MacArthur’s Isaiah Gray had a 53-yard touchdown run to put his team up by two possessions with four minutes remaining in the first quarter.
“I felt like the gameplan was really good,” EHS head coach Rashaun Woods said after the game. “I felt like the guys played hard. There were just some missed opportunities and unfortunately it costed us in the end.”
Later in the first quarter Enid got the ball back on a punt, which was returned 67 yards by Tykie Andrews, who looked as though he had been wrapped up twice on the play before shedding the tackle and taking it to the house. The return was called back for a block in the back, and Enid’s offense eventually turned the ball over on downs.
Enid put its first points on the board with two minutes left until halftime, on a nine-yard pass to Andrews. Again, Andrews made several Highlanders miss on his way to the endzone.
The Plainsmen trailed 14-7 going into halftime. It was the third game in a row that Enid was either trailing or tied going into halftime.
When asked about the slow starts, Woods said he doesn’t attribute it to any one thing.
“Every game is different, you just don’t know when you’re dealing with kids how each day is gonna go,” he said. “Today it just seemed to be that way, and we’ve just got to continue get better moving forward.”
In the third quarter, Enid tied the game on an 11-yard run by Luke Rauh. The 6-1, 195-pound junior running back carried the ball 21 times for 107 yards. The Highlanders regained the lead on a quarterback sneak by Gage Graham with four minutes remaining in the game.
Then, it was Enid’s turn to respond.
On the next play from scrimmage, Percival found Brock Slater slanting across the middle of the field, who made one man miss before taking it 50 yards for a touchdown. The score tied the game at 21 with 3:56 remaining in the game.
“I thought we were consistent the entire game,” Woods said about the offense. “It was just that we had missed opportunities that stalled drives early on and we made some plays when we got those chances again. It helps to move the chains.”
After a squib kick by the Plainsmen, Lawton MacArthur drove down the field from its own 43-yard line to punch it in on a 14-yard run by Gray with 2:37 remaining in the game.
Enid seemed poised to tie the game, after picking up a first down on a 22-yard completion to Jayden Blunck. Percival tried to find Slater on a deep ball towards the endzone several plays later, but the Highlanders were ready for it, and Montez Edwards ended up pulling down the game-sealing interception in his own endzone with over a minute remaining in the game.
Gray carried the ball 27 times for the Highlanders and picked up 172 yards (6.3 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. Graham completed eight-of-15 pass attempts for 67 yards and a touchdown.
“We’ve got to be better defensively, they scored too many points.” Woods said.
Percival went nine for 17 for 75 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Enid’s offense was outgained 260-181.
