ENID, Okla. — The Plainsmen were able to keep the game close through three innings on Thursday, July 15, 2021, before falling behind and eventually losing to the Oklahoma Drillers 18-under team, 11-3, in their first game of the Connie Mack State Tournament.
The Plainsmen knew they had their work cut out for them going against an older, more balanced squad made up of a collection of the top high school and future college players in the area. Still, Enid head coach Brad Gore said he was disappointed to see his team show flashes of their youth throughout the game.
Enid walked four batters in the first inning including one with the bases loaded. The Drillers landed two singles in the second inning, but starting pitcher Jacob Kennedy pitched a solid inning, throwing more strikes and got out of the inning without giving up a run.
“The only thing, other than losing the game, the disappointing part is I thought we had gotten over that hump of the fear of the strikezone, but we still started out the game walking people in the first inning,” Gore said. “The tone was set by a couple of walks and they get a couple runs in, and we’re just playing from behind all day long.”
Kennedy walked two more in the third, setting up a sac-fly, followed by a single to drive in two more runs. With two on in the bottom of the third, Enid’s Aydan Voitik drove in two runs on a ground ball to centerfield. Two batters later, the Plainsmen scored their third and final run on a double steal that brought in Voitik.
The Drillers responded with a four-run fourth inning to take the lead for good. Kennedy was replaced by Ashton Peterson in the inning, who finished out the final three innings allowing three runs. They finished the game with 14 hits and allowed seven by the Plainsmen. McCage Hartling finished the game strong with a double to left field, but the Plainsmen were unable to drive him in.
The Enid defense made three errors on the day. Gore said the team has been working on understanding where they need to line up in order to make the best play on the ball, but that’s gonna take time with such a young squad.
“We’re still behind the curve a little bit mentally of where we should be. We’re kind of just saying the same things that we’ve been saying for a lot of the summer,” Gore said. “I’m trying to get these guys to think independently a little bit without me having to move them. There’s nine guys out there, it’s hard for me to move nine guys at one time.“
Gore credited the Drillers for having “a really good club,” that consists of great hitters up and down the lineup. Still, he said his team will remain susceptible to letting games get out of hand against quality opponents due to their pitching.
The Plainsmen will try to bounce back on Friday, July 14, 2021 when they face the Southwest Shockers Red at noon at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. If they want a chance to play in the third place game on Sunday, they’ll likely need to win both of their next two games.
Enid defeated the Shockers 2-1 in the Connie Mack Qualifier in June. Garrett Shull brought in the winning run in that game in the top of the seventh inning on a line drive to left field. Gore said he plans to start Bennett Percival on the mound on Friday, July 15, 2021, which leaves Seth Carlson and Dallas Goodpasture available for the final two games if everything goes according to plan.
After facing the Shockers, Enid will play Bartlesville on Saturday at noon and will play their placement game on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.