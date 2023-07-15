By Bruce Campbell
The Plainsmen bats, silenced in a 2-1 loss to the Topeka Stogies Thursday, broke out against Murderer’s Row Friday in the second day of the Big Fire Central Plains Classic at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Enid pounded out 13 hits in a 10-1 victory which was stopped with Karter Simon at the plate with a 3-2 count and the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth because of the two-hour time limit.
“It was a lot better today,’’ said Plainsmen assistant Tanner Black. “Our guys were ready to go today with a lot of enthusiasm and a lot of competitiveness.
Israel Gonzales and Gabe Goodpasture combined for a two-hitter. Gonzales was lifted after 60 pitches after striking out three and walking one. Goodpasture did not allow a hit in his two-thirds of an inning. Enid did not commit an error.
Gonzales was on a pitch count since he is scheduled to pitch in the High Plains Classic Showcase Tuesday.
“I threw the ball for strikes and kept my off speed in the zone,’’ Gonzales said. “I let the guys behind me do the work. They played good defense. We got a lot of runs which takes a lot of stress off me.’’
Murderer’s Row scored its lone run in the first on a double and a sacrifice
The Plainsmen left 13 runners on base (three in the fifth) but broke out for four runs in the third and fourth and two in the fifth. They took advantage of 10 walks and one hit batsmen. Every Plainsman reached base.
Aidan Robinson was three for three with an RBI and a run scored.
“I think we’re all seeing the ball well,’’ Robinson said. “These guys weren’t overpowering. You just sit back and watch and be ready. You got to be loose. You can’t be stressing too much.’’
Whaetley Chaloupek was three for four with a run scored and two RBI. Cooper Jarnagin was three for four with two runs scored, an RBI and a double off the left field wall in the fourth.
McCage Hartling drew three walks and scored twice. Bennett Percival was one for two with two runs scored and an RBI. Simon was one for two. Courtesy runner Goodpasture scored a run.
Zerek Slater had two RBI on a fielder’s choice in the third and a bases-loaded walk in the fourth. Dallas Darrow had a bases-loaded walk for an RBI in the fourth.
“These guys are ballplayers,’’ Black said. “They are Plainsmen … just fighters … that’s the culture of our program. We started clicking.’’
Enid, will play the 2023 Padres at 10:15 a.m. Saturday in the final day of pool play with Simon on the mound. Murderer’s Row will play the Stogies at 2:45 p.m.
All four teams will advance to Sunday’s championship round.
