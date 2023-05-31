Enid News & Eagle
Enid’s summer Blue team, after going 1-2 at the Woodward Memorial Day Tournament, will be back in action Wednesday when it faces Carl Albert at 3:30 p.m. at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.
The Plainsmen beat the Woodward Travelers Red, 19-11, on Sunday while losing to Denver Premier West, 4-0, on Friday and the Woodward Travelers 18-Under team, 6-1, on Saturday.
Enid will travel to Jones for a 5 p.m. doubleheader Friday.
“We had to shake off a little bit of rust the first day,” said Plainsmen coach Brad Gore. “Some of our younger guys played real well and we’re getting back into the swing of things.”
Aiden Robinson is over the elbow problems that prevented him from pitching in the state tournament, Gore said.
Bennett Percival, who was kept off the mound with shoulder problems, is “progressing” and should get back to pitching soon, Gore said.
Seth Carlson, who has been sidelined by a football back injury, has a doctor’s appointment June 19.
“We’ll see where he is at,” Gore said. “I don’t expect he will pitch this summer.”
The Enid Majors went 4-0 in the tournament with two wins over the Woodward Travelers and two over Denver Premier West.
“I thought we played pretty dang well,” said new Majors coach Dylan Norsen, an assistant at Northwestern Oklahoma State. “We had a little bit of an adjustment with the wood bats but the guys figured it out pretty well.”
Enid will be off until June 7 when they host the Yaga Elite in a 5 p.m. doubleheader.
