After sweeping a doubleheader at Muskogee on Monday, the Enid Plainsmen welcomed Woodward to David Allen Memorial Ballpark on Thursday night. Enid took its third win of the week, blanking the Boomers, 11-0.
Dallas Goodpasture started the game for Enid and lasted three innings, giving up one of the game’s three hits and striking out six batters.
After Goodpsture came out, Cooper Jarnagin got the save, going two innings and giving up two hits in the run-rule victory.
“Both pitchers I though did a really good job,” said Enid head coach Brad Gore. “They both pounded the zone and didn’t have many walks. They threw some quality pitches. That’s what it’s going to take, we just need to keep building depth on the mound.”
Enid scored five runs in the bottom of the first to get things going after Goodpasture struck out the top of the first in order.
Offensively, Garrett Shull, Kater Simon, Brock Slater, Aidan Robinson and Bennett Percival all scored runs for the Plainsmen.
Percival and Shull had three each, with Shull hitting two homers. Percival had a double.
Aidan Robinson drove in both of his two runs on a triple in the bottom of the third.
The two homers bring Shull’s count to six on the season, most coming in the last two weeks after enduring a slight slump to start the season, not seeing pitches to hit and being walked often.
“We came off two good games at Muskogee,” Shull said. “Everybody is hitting good. We tried to carry it into this game and it was no different.”
“He (Shull) is finding his rhythm and finding his timing,” Gore said. “Guys are challenging him a little bit more. He has his stroke going, we are thankful he is getting his rhythm and timing down. He works hard at this game, so I’m really proud of him.”
The Plainsmen, 13-9, are on a three-game winning streak and head to Mustang on Friday before hosting Ponca City on Saturday.
“We’ve made some good adjustments and improvements,” Gore said. “I’m proud of this group up to this point. We still have some things to do, but we want to be playing our best in about three weeks,”
