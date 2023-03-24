James Cabada has been described as “the engine that keeps things going” for the Enid boys soccer team.
He showed why in a 2-0 victory over Bethany in a first-round game at the Enid Invitational at D. Bruce Selby Stadium Friday morning. The Plainsmen, 3-2, will play Southmoore, a 6-2 winner over Duncan, at 12:20 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals.
Cabada scored in both halves with the first coming with 32:13 left before halftime and the second with 27:08 remaining in the second..
“I’m doing what I do, putting the ball in the net,’’ he said. “The first one I took it to the goalie and shot it. The second I got a deflection and hit it. That’s it.’’
Enid coach Jorge Cabada, James’ father, said his son’s work in the weight room has paid off.
“He’s not the biggest or fastest but his lower body strength and his engine is second to none,’’ Cabada said. “He has been phenomenal.’’
The Plainsmen, playing without standout Oswaldo Herrera, responded well from a hard-fought 3-0 loss at Mustang Tuesday.
“We made some adjustments and went to some different formations,’’ said Cabada. “We tweaked some things and the boys responded well. We’re going to continue to build on it. Our goal is to be where we want to be when district starts next Friday (with Sand Springs).’’
Enid adjusted to Herrera’s loss by going to a more attacking tactic.
“This group is so talented that we can put them at any position and they will do well,’’ he said. “To go with a new formation that we have never played before, we did really well. We’re taking it on with confidence. Physically, we’re good because this formation allows us to save our legs.
“We let the ball do most of the work and take it from there.’’
Enid was able to control the flow of the game with the Bronchos having only a few serious scoring threats. Oliver Casatellanos recorded his second shutout of the year with Jonathan Wallace finishing out the game.
“Oliver commands that back line,’’ said Cabada. “He does much more than make saves.’’
Pablo Vargas, normally used as a midfielder, was used as a sweeper and “was always in the right place at the right time,’’Cabada said.
Center backs Sebastian Gutierrez and Julian Enriquez, making his first start, were solid in front of Vargas.
“They were very athletic,’’ said coach Cabada.
Raymond Gonzalez has been moved to a more attacking role. Sebastian Casillas, Anthony Vargas and the other EHS forwards were able to cover a lot of ground.
On the other side of the bracket, Clinton beat Choctaw and Putnam City West beat Hilldale.
Those winners play at 2 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals. The championship game is set for 8:40 p.m., preceded by the seventh-place game at 3:40, the fifth-place at 5:20 and third-place at 7.
