ENID, Okla. — Football returns to D. Bruce Selby Stadium on Monday, when the Plainsmen take the field for their first practice of the fall season.
Enid head coach Rashaun Woods said the squad had between 60-65 players showing up to summer workouts. He said the team’s numbers over the summer have more than doubled since his first season in 2019. The Plainsmen are going to be relying on several young players this season, but many have experience playing last season.
Woods said he thought it was a “really, really, really good summer” for the Plainsmen.
Monday’s practice will focus mostly on getting ready to play against Putnam City on Aug. 27.
“We’ve kind of been going all summer to where guys kind of know what’s kind of expected and what plays and stuff we’re gonna run,” he said. “For the group that’s been there all summer, it’s gonna be getting ready for that first game and preparing from a conditioning standpoint and making sure that we’ve got a deeper understanding of what we’re trying to do offensively and defensively.”
The Plainsmen will be trying to replace their starting quarterback, Blake Priest, who graduated after last season. Sophomore Bennett Percival is expected to take over in his place. Luke Rauh is a junior with three years of experience at running back.
Rauh split carries with Johnny Villa — who graduated after last season — but he’ll be expected to take on the bulk of the carries this season.
Daigen Gibbons (knee) and Carlos Alavarado (shoulder) are two key players that will be coming off surgeries during the offseason. Woods said both players will be in pads on Monday, but that their contact may be delayed until they’re fully healthy.
Gibbons is a part of a wide receiving corps that includes three guys with playmaking ability in Tykie Andrews and Seth Carlson. Carlson, a sophomore, started last season in his first season of varsity ball and played well in the secondary. Woods said he expects Carlson to have a big season on the offensive side of the ball this year.
“He can really catch and track the ball well, he’s fast, he’s strong. I’m excited about him.”
Woods said the team still has several players that lack experience or weren’t around for summer workouts. For those players, the focus will be on the conditioning and going over the basics. He said he’s still trying to get a feel for where some of his players are going to fit best this season.
With just over three weeks of practice before the team’s opening game, Woods said his team is ready to hit the ground running after their improvement this summer.
