SEMINOLE — The Enid Plainsmen beat both Mother Nature and the Norman Tigers in summer baseball action Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at a showcase at Seminole State College.
Enid survived a 45-minute to hour lightening delay to defeat the Tigers to raise its record to 12-8-1 and bounce back from a 13-0 loss to the Wichita Grays 18s Sunday.
Bennett Percival had a two-RBI single while Karter Simon had the other three RBI with a double and a single.
“That’s what we have been striving for from those two this summer,” said Plainsmen coach Brad Gore. “We want those guys to step up and get stuff done. I’m excited about them.”
Gore used six pitchers to allow all of them to show their stuff in front of various college coaches and scouts.
Keon Young threw two scoreless and hitless innings. Whaetley Chaloupek struck out the side in his one inning.
“Our pitching was pretty good,” Gore said.
The Plainsmen committed only one error.
“It was a pretty clean game,” Gore said.
The Plainsmen will be playing four more games this week at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. They will face Woodward at noon and Newton, Kan., at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Newton at 1 p.m. and Woodward at 6 p.m. Friday.
It will be the team’s final games before the Oklahoma Secondary Schools-mandated dead period from July 1-9.
