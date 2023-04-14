OKLAHOMA CITY — David Smith scored twice and Armando Vega added another goal as Enid’s boys soccer team kept its playoff hopes alive with a 3-2 win over 6A-3 rival Putnam City.
The Plainsmen, 3-2 in district and 8-5 overall, remain in fourth place in 6A-3. They will host Edmond North, which suffered its first district loss Friday — 2-1 to Jenks. EHS will go to Jenks next Friday.
“This sets us up for a big match against Edmond North,’’ said Enid coach Jorge Cabada.
Putnam City, now1-4 and 4-8, scored first off a penalty kick, but the Plainsmen came back to score three unanswered goals.
Smith, with an assist from Joshua Vega, scored the first goal. He scored the third goal on an assist from Armando Vega.
Armando Vega gave Enid a 2-1 lead when scored from 25 to 30 yards out on a free kick.
“He didn’t allow the defense to set,’’ Cabada said. “It was great kick.’’
The boys game Tuesday will be preceded by the girls game at 6 p.m. It will be Senior Night.
