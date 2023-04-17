With a one-game lead and tiebreaker separating Enid — in second place in district 6A-4 — from both first place Union and third place Bixby, the Plainsmen’s next two series against Bartlesville and Stillwater will be key in the race for the district and home playoff games in the postseason.
Enid got the first of those series started right on Monday on the road at Bartlesville in a 5-3 extra innings win.
Jacob Kennedy started on the mound for Enid. A week ago, Kennedy threw one of the best games of his Enid career in a 1-0 win over Bixby, allowing a hit and striking out 14.
On Monday against Bartlesville, Kennedy went five innings, giving up four hits and two earned runs while striking out four batters.
Enid got out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Kennedy drove in a run on a double. The second run that inning came on a single by Brock Slater to score Kennedy.
Bartlesville responded with a run and took a 3-2 lead into the top of the seventh.
Enid tied the game there on an RBI single by Dallas Goodpasture.
With bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the seventh, it looked like Bartlesville might have a chance to walk off the Plainsmen and take game one before the series heads to David Allen Memorial Ballpark on Tuesday, but Aidan Robinson got a strikeout and ground out to get out of the jam and keep Enid’s chances alive.
In the top of the eighth, Garret Shull hit a go-ahead home run, followed by another run on an RBI single from Bennett Percival.
After giving up a single to start the inning, the plainsmen got a ground out, fly out and strikeout to end the game. Robinson pitched 1.2 innings, allowing one hit and striking out two.
Enid is now 19-7 on the season. Union defeated Tahlequah on Monday. Bixby defeated Stillwater, 7-5. Stillwater is currently fourth in the district at 28-8, but 7-3 in the district.
