As a result of the deluge of rain Enid got on Tuesday, Enid’s home game against Stillwater has been pushed to Thursday at 5 p.m. at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The away game previously scheduled for Thursday at Ponca City has been canceled so Enid could make up its last district game of the season.
The Plainsmen, 23-7, clinched a home regional by beating Stillwater at Stillwater on Monday, 12-5.
With the win Monday, Enid is on a 10-game winning streak. The Plainsmen haven’t lost since a 4-2 loss on April 7 to Mustang.
The last home game is Friday at 6 p.m. against Jenks, with a Monday trip to Edmond Memorial to finish the regular season at 6 p.m.
The Plainsmen will begin regionals next week.
Garrett Shull leads the team in homers with 12 homers, average at .456 and RBI with 28. Shull has also been walked 29 times this season.
McCage Hartling is second on the team with 25 RBI and a .402 average. Hartling has 12 doubles and 21 walks.
Jake Kennedy has appeared in six games and started five this season for the Plainsmen. Kennedy has thrown 29.2 innings, with a 3-0 record. Kennedy has allowed three earned runs this season and has 47 strikeouts with a .70 ERA.
Against Bixby, Kennedy pitched a one-hit gem to help Enid win, 1-0.
Bennett Percival has appeared in 10 games and started five for Enid. Percival has a 1.95 ERA with a 3-1 record and 25 strikeouts in 31.2 innings.
Whaetley Chaloupek threw Enid’s second no-hitter and first perfect game of the season Saturday against Berryhill in an 8-0 win. Enid also had a combined no-hitter in the season opener.
