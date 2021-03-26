Enid's game against Woodward scheduled for Thursday was canceled due to wet conditions.

This was the third Enid baseball game to be canceled this week after the Plainsmen's home-and-home with Broken Arrow was pushed back due to rain.

The Plainsmen (3-10) are set to host 5A Piedmont (6-1) at 5 p.m. on Friday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.

Dallas Goodpasture or Jake Kennedy is expected to get the start for the Plainsmen against the Wildcats.

