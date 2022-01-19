OKLAHOMA CITY — Enid had 11 out of possible 14 falls in routing Putnam City West, 72-10 in a dual wrestling match at the Patriots’ gym Tuesday.
EHS had falls from Hector Perez, 106; Zach Fortner, 126; Vinny Vandiver, 132; Steven Brooks, 138; Jason Pearson, 145; Trinit Zweifel, 152; Leslie Fortner, 160; Blake Fuksa, 170; Jason Sayres, 182; Carlos Alvarado, 195 and Seth Melvin, 285.
Fred Latdrika won by a forfeit at 106.
Shae Salinas had a fall at 106 in the girls match.
The win evened the Plainsmen’s record at 5-5 for the season.
“We had a lot of good falls,’’ said EHS coach Trent Holland. “We bumped our lineup to fill some spots and the kids responded well. They looked pretty good.’’
The Plainsmen will host Ponca City in a dual Thursday night before traveling to the Jay Hancock Invitational in Yukon Friday and Saturday.
