The last time the Enid Plainsmen had won a playoff football game was 2006, the same year, “The da Vinci Code” and “Mission Impossible III” were released in theaters.
That changed Friday, when the Plainsmen went on the road at Edmond Memorial in the first round of the 6A-I playoffs and brought a 32-27 win back to Enid.
Enid was led by running back Luke Rauh, who scored four times and ran for 262 yards. In the win, Rauh ran for his 20th touchdown to top Enid’s single-season rushing touchdowns list.
Rauh scored touchdowns of 24, 67, 34 and 6 yards in the win.
Rauh also ended the game at 1,870 yards on the season, second on the single-season yardage list.
Edmond Memorial struck first on one of three rushing touchdowns by back up quarterback Markell Johnson.
The Plainsmen responded with the first of Rauh’s four scores, a 24-yard scamper, followed by a Daniel Real extra point to go up, 7-6.
The Plainsmen never looked back, but it still came down to the wire.
After going up, 29-13 late in the third quarter after Rauh’s fourth score, Johnson ran 25 yards for the third of his three rushing scores, followed by a two-point conversion to get within eight.
Enid responded with its only points of the fourth quarter, a 22-yard field goal by Real to put Enid up, 32-21 with 5:41 left.
Edmond Memorial responded with its only passing touchdown of the day, a 10-yard strike from Johnson to Ciaran Pedulla, but the two-point try by the Bulldogs was no good.
A safety in the second quarter gave Enid a five-point lead, rather than a three-point lead which would have allowed the Bulldogs to play for the field goal and overtime, rather than forcing them to go for a touchdown if Edmond Memorial got the ball back.
After a pass on third and five from around midfield cost the Plainsmen two yards, quarterback Aidan Robinson punted the ball, pinning Memorial at its own 11, still down by five with three minutes left.
Johnson used his legs and a few accurate passes to move the Bulldogs, first to midfield with 49 seconds left, and then to the 34, with 27 seconds left.
A fourth-down stop by Enid ended any chances of a Bulldog comeback, giving Enid its first playoff victory since 2006, in Woods’ first trip to the postseason.
Along with Rauh’s four touchdowns, he also ran for 262 yards. Robinson completed 16 of his 22 passes for 94 yards.
Brady Conder ran for 32 yards, while Enid gained 20 first downs, compared to Edmond Memorial’s 18.
The two teams almost mirrored each other in stats, with Edmond Memorial outgainning Enid, 382-381, The Bulldogs passed for 147 yards on 10 of 20 passes and ran for 235 yards.
Enid had four explosive plays — plays of at least 20 yards, while Edmond Memorial had five.
With the win, Enid will be able to attempt to seek revenge for a 77-14 beating at D. Bruce Selby Stadium earlier this season.
