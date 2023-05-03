After one day at the 6A East Regional at David Allen Memorial Ballpark, there’s only one team left undefeated — the Enid Plainsmen.
Enid arrived there after a 14-1 run-rule win over Putnam City North to open the tournament on Wednesday and solidified it win a 12-4 win over Jenks later that day.
The 2-0 day puts Enid one win away from punching a ticket to the state tournament.
“One win away, but nothing has been decided,” said Enid coach Brad Gore. “I’m really proud of our guys today. That was a great team effort,”
Sophomore Israel Gonzales started the opener and held PC-N to three hits in a complete game. Gonzales pitched six innings, allowing one hit and one earned run. He stuck out six batters.
“Israel was lights out,” said Gore. “Those guys (PC-N) swing it pretty good, so that was no small feat what he did. It was big for him to go five inning and for us not to use anybody out of the bullpen.”
Gonzales had a 4.9 ERA coming into Wednesday start.
“It feels great,” he said. “I have some really good guys behind me and they really supported me and kept me going. I had some really good defense and it gave me confidence to pitch good and throw strikes.”
James Humphrey hit the only homer of the day for the Plainsmen — a two-run shot in the top of the fifth to put Enid up, 14-1.
That homer capped off an eight-run inning for the Plainsmen, which helped Enid seal the run-rule.
Jake Kennedy pitched the second game against Jenks, who defeated Tahlequah in extras.
The Plainsmen didn’t run-rule Jenks, but did come away with a 12-4 win
Kennedy pitched six innings, allowing eight hits and four runs, striking out four.
“He is our dude,” Gore said of the Cowley College commit. “When he is out there, we always feel like we have a good shot to win the game. He is a better kid than he is a player and he is a really good player.”
Kennedy was four-for-eight with six RBI.
“We just have to go out tomorrow the same as any other day,” Kennedy said. “We have to go out and compete.”
Garrett Shull was six-for-nine with four RBI and three doubles. McCage Hartling drove in four runs with two doubles, Brock Slater had three RBI.
The Plainsmen, 26-8. will face Putnam City North at 6:30 p.m. at David Allen. If Enid wins, the Plainsmen will move to the state tournament, if not, there will be a game at 2 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.