BARTLESVILLE — The Plainsmen sprinters and distance runners came away with some hardware the Bartlesville Bruin Classic track meet Friday.
The Plainsmen were tied for 11th with 27 points
Luke Rauh, Karmello Washington, Tykie Andrews and Erik Lewis were third in the 400 relay with a time of 44.10 seconds. Lewis was seventh in the 100 in 11.16.
“It was real cold but we performed like we needed to,’’ said Plainsmen coach Kareem Sears. “There was a lot of speed there but we finally got Karmello Washington on the relay and it did real good.’’
Blake Jensen was fourth in the 3,200 with a time of 10:33.31 and teamed with Camryn Gantt, Lucas Martinez and Carson Nault to finish sixth in the 3,200 relay in 8:51.
“Blake is one of the top kids in the state,’’ Sears said. “The 3,200 relay did well.’’
Andrews and Adrian Alvarado tied for ninth in the high jump with a 5-6.
“We had a lot of PRs today,’’ Sears said. “We did all right today.’’
The Pacers were without several key performers because of conflicts with volleyball and dance. High jumper Taylor Woods, a consistent high performer, was one of those.
“We still had several girls that went out and competed well,’’ said Enid coach Steve Bloom. “It’s hard to pick out one girl, but several did well.’’
Gabi Hunter was seventh in the high jump (4-4). Bailey Daniel matched that but was 10th because she had more misses.
EHS also got points in the 3,200 relay with Sarah Bonebrake, Sophia Faulk, Esmeralda Solis and Eglan Gomez, who were 10th in 11:43.67.
The 21-team event was at the biggest meet EHS has gone to so far.
The Pacers and Plainsmen will be back in action April 7 at the Carl Albert Invitational in Midwest City.
