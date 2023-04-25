ARDMORE — Enid’s boys were 12th at the Ardmore Invitational golf tournament Monday with a 36-hole score of 657 — 336 at Dornick Hills in the morning and 321 at Lakeview in the afternoon.
Mason Haley had a 156 (83-73), followed by Dawson Branstetter, 159 (80-79); Max Fossett, 166 (86-80); Hudson Painter, 176 (87-89); and Bill Humphrey, 189 (97-92).
“We weren’t at the top of our game,” said EHS coach David Lee. “We left a lot of strokes around the greens. We need a lot of work on our chipping and putting.”
EHS will host the Western Regional next Monday at Meadowlake.
