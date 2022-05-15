NJCAA Region II Plains District
At David Allen Memorial Ballpark
Saturday’s games
South Arkansas 11, Carl Albert 3 (Carl Albert eliminated)
Arkansas-Rich Mountain 9, East Central Mo. 0 (East Central eliminated)
NOC Enid 9, Murray State 8
7 p.m. — South Arkansas vs. Arkansas-Rich Mountain (loser eliminated)
Sunday’s games
1 p.m. — Murray State vs. South Arkansas/Arkansas-Rich Mountain winner (loser eliminated)
4 p.m. — First Championship — NOC Enid vs. 1 p.m. winner
SOUTH ARKANSAS 11, CARL ALBERT 3
South Arkansas 021 301 022 — 11 14 4
Carl Albert 000 300 000 — 3 8 6
WP — Cook, 5 innings, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 6 strikeouts, 5 walks. LP — Myers, 2 2/3 innings, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks. South Arkansas — 2-for-6, 2 runs scored, triple, RBI; Locke, 3-for-5, run scored, 2 RBI; Shoup, 2 RBI; Riggs, 2-for-3, run scored; Nichols, 1-for-4, RBI; Burrows, 2-for-5, 2 runs scored, RBI; Cruz, RBI; Spedale, 2-for-5, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI, home run. Carl Albert — Schilling, 2-for-4; Chambers, 2-for-5; Wyatt, 2-for-5
ARK-RICH MOUNTAIN 9, EAST CENTRAL 0
East Central 000 000 0 — 0 7 0
UARM 306 000 x — 9 10 0
WP — Wells, 5 innings, 6 R, 0 R, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks. LP — Stark, 2 innings, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 strikeout, 4 walks. East Central — Baker, 2-for-3; Lindeman, 2-for-2. UARM — Taylor, 2 runs scored; Clark, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI; Webb, 2 RBI; Rice, 2 RBI; Watkins, 3-for-3, run scored, double, triple, RBI
NOC ENID 9, MURRAY STATE 8
NOC Enid 100 104 020 1 — 9 15 1
Murray State 000 000 305 0 — 8 10 0
WP — Phillips, 1 inning, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk. Save — Gienger. LP — Sanchez, 1 1/3 innings, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk. NOC Enid — Lawson, 2-for-5, double, 2 RBI, 2 runs scored; Halvorson, 2-for-5, 3 runs scored, home run, RBI; Holliman, 2-for-4, 3 RBI; Scott, 3-for-5, 2 RBI; Roubik, 1-for-4; Chapman, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored, double; Morrison, 2-for-4, run scored, 2 doubles, RBI; Hendricks, 2-for-4, run scored. Murray State — Moore, 2 RBI; Shafer, 2-for-4, run scored, 2 RBI; Jung, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.