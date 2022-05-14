NJCAA Region II Plains District
At David Allen Memorial Ballpark
Friday’s scores
East Central 6, Western 5, Western eliminated
South Arkansas 14, National Park 4, National Park eliminated
NOC Enid 12, Carl Albert 2
Arkansas-Rich Mountain vs. Murray State
Saturday’s games
10 a.m. — Carl Albert vs. South Arkansas (loser eliminated)
1 p.m. — East Central vs. Arkansas-Rich Mountain/Murray State loser (loser eliminated)
4 p.m. — NOC Enid vs. Arkansas-Rich Mountain/Murray State winner
7 p.m. — 10 a.m. winner vs. 1 p.m. winner (loser eliminated)
NOC ENID 12, CARL ALBERT 2
Carl Albert 000 020 — 2 4 2
NOC 280 002 — 12 8 0
WP — Roden, 6 innings, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks. LP — Lowry, 1 1/3 innings, 4 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 1 strikeout, 4 walks. Carl Albert — Shaffer, double, 2 RBI; Curtis, 2-for-3. NOC Enid — Lawson, 1-for-3, home run, 4 RBI, run scored; Halvorson, 2 runs scored; Holliman, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored, triple, double, RBI; Scott, 2 runs scored, RBI; Roubik, 3-for-4, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI, 2 runs scored; Harris, 1-for-4; Chapman, run scored, RBI; Pruitt, 1-for-2, run scored; Hendricks, run scored
EAST CENTRAL 6, WESTERN 5
East Central 220 010 001 — 6 7 1
Western 100 100 003 — 5 8 3
WP — Ulloa, 5 1/3 innings, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks. LP — Gonesh, 2 1/3 innings, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk. East Central — Terrill, 2-for-5, 2 runs scored; Dent, double, RBI; Shannon, 1-for-3, home run, 2 RBI. Western — Munoz, 2-for-4, run scored, double, RBI; Brinton, 2 runs scored; Kemp, 2-for-5, RBI; Herrera, 3-for-4, 2 RBI; Aldrete, 1-for-3, home run, RBI
SOUTH ARKANSAS 14, NATIONAL PARK 4
South Arkansas 432 100 04 — 14 13 0
National Park 110 200 00 — 4 6 3
WP — Lively. LP — Murphy. South Arkansas — Locke, 3-for-4, 4 RBI, 3 runs scored, double, home run; Nichols, 3-for-5, 3 RBI, 2 doubles; Lasoyne, 3 runs scored. National Park — Jimerson, 2-for-3, 2 RBI, home run, 2 runs scored
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.