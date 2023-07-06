Coach Dylan Norsen doesn’t hesitate when asked what the key will be for his Enid Majors at the Connie Mack South Plains National Regional Qualifier which begins Thursday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The winning team will have to play seven games to earn the ticket to the World Series July 19-22 at Farmington, N.M., making pitching a premium.
The tournament is divided into four seven-team pools with the top two teams advancing to championship play in a 14-team single elimination bracket.
David Allen will host six games a day in pool play with the others being farmed out to Northwestern Oklahoma State University’s Myers Field in Alva and the Wendell Simmons Field at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.
Enid, 19-0-1, will play the Burkburnett (Texas) Blacksox at 8:15 p.m. Thursday, the Dallas Mustangs Gilbreath at 8:15 p.m. Friday and the UBC Badarack at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.
“If you have good pitching, you always have a chance no matter how well you’re swinging the bats,’’ Norsen said. “We have pitched it well almost every game this season. You need quite a bit of pitching for a tournament like this.’’
Norsen has added a number of pitchers for the tournament, including Bixby’s Pat Hope, who is scheduled to pitch Friday. He added four pitchers from the Enid Plainsmen summer team — Aidan Robinson, Israel Gonzales, Karter Simon and Whaetley Chaloupek, as well as pitcher Grayson Barnes of Class 4A state champion Tuttle.
Zane Wilson of Shawnee and a Coffeyville (Kan.) bound pitcher, is scheduled to pitch Thursday. Norsen is undecided on his Saturday starter.
“Zane has been throwing well,’’ Norsen said. “We’re counting on him to get an all-important win. It’s going to be all hands on deck for the pool play games. I know the younger kids we moved up will help us for sure.’’
Norsen hopes to be able to save aces Jake Kennedy (Enid, Cowley County) and Alex Conover (Tuttle, Cowley County) for the championship round, but said if Saturday is a must-win situation to advance, he would probably use one of them then.
Norsen hopes his early starters would be able to come back.
Enid’s Dallas Goodpasture, who threw a no-hitter in his only start of the season, will be counted on out of the bullpen but could start as well. Goodpasture committed to Coffeyville, Kan., last week.
“It depends on how things go,’’ Norsen said. “You do what you can do to stop the bleeding. He has been one of our better arms out of the bullpen.’’
Norsen has a deep pitching staff which also includes college recruits Carson Moore (Tuttle, Cowley), James Humphrey (NWOSU), Braden Whipple (Shattuck, Seward County), Maddox Tully (Shawnee, Coffeyville), Kyler Proctor (Silo, Oklahoma State) and Trevin Pettigrew (Yukon, Murray State). Enid High senior-to-be Cooper Jarnagin also is available.
The Majors are expected to get a boost with the return of outfielder Josh Wulfert of Stillwater (Midland, Texas College), who has missed the last few weeks with a hamstring injury. Wulfert practiced with the team last week. Wulfert moved to Stillwater from Farmington, N.M., and has said he would like to go back home for the World Series.
“I believe he will be ready to go,’’ Norsen said. “It’s a little concern that he has been out for so long, but he’s such a good athlete, he will be back in the swing for sure.’’
Norsen said the home field will be a big advantage for the Majors with Enid High stars such as Brock Slater, Garrett Shull, McCage Hartling, Humphrey, Kennedy and Jarnagin in the lineup, as well as Goodpasture. Catcher Colton Strange of Yukon is a University of Central Oklahoma signee.
Shull played in last year’s Connie Mack Regional and all of them have played in two state tournaments.
Shull, who committed to OSU before his freshman season, could be the best player in the tournament, Norsen said.
“He will have a shot at it at least,’’ Norsen said.
The Majors’ lone misstep was a 3-3 tie against Southern Elevation in pool play at the NWOSU Summer Classic.
“I think we’re playing our best baseball that we have played so far this season,’’ said Norsen, whose team has won tournaments at Woodward, Alva (NWOSU Classic) and Oklahoma City (Big Fire) as well as the state tournament last month at David Allen.
They haven’t played since beating Wake and Rake, 11-1 in the NWOSU Summer Classic finals June 25.
“We should be well rested,’’ Norsen said. “We have practiced a couple of times. We have stayed loose. This is what we have been working hard for all season. This is what you play for. We’re ready to go out and play well this weekend.’’
Norsen said he doesn’t know much about his pool opponents. He said scouting for Connie Mack Tournaments is difficult because you don’t know who may or may not be there.
“We feel good about our chances,’’ he said. “We have swung the bats well. We’re getting close to double-digit runs every game and we’re putting a lot of pressure on our opponents. I’ve seen a lot of improvement and growth this summer.’’
The Woodward Travelers will play the Oklahoma Express at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and the Dallas Patriots 18-under team at 7:30 p.m. Friday at NWOSU, and will play the DFW Twins at 6 p.m. Saturday at David Allen.
Ex-Plainsman Tyson Seng is one of the coaches for the MVP 18-Under team which will play its pool games at UCO — Thursday (6:45 p.m. 417 Yankees and Friday (4:45, Dallas Tigers Williams) and at David Allen Saturday (3:45, Marucci Elite Mayo 18-Under).
The Majors won the tournament in 2021 on its way to being the Connie Mack World Series champions. They lost to the Texas Stix in last year’s championship game.
“It should be a lot of fun,’’ Norsen said
