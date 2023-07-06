Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 77F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.