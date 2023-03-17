WAUKOMIS — No. 11 Class A Pioneer had a breakthrough day at its own baseball festival Friday as three pitchers (Brock Weber, Ty Parker and Jaycob Munholland) combined for 20 strikeouts in wins over Thomas and No. 5-ranked Class B Boswell.
All of Weber’s nine outs in a 11-1 three-inning run-rule over Thomas came on strikeouts. He struck out the last eight hitters after the Terriers scored a run on two hits in the first and a successful double steal of home.
“It felt pretty good,’’ Weber said. “I was throwing strikes and all of my pitches were working. You can be aggressive with a big lead like we had (one in first and 10 in second).’’
Parker threw six scoreless innings while allowing four hits and striking out nine in beating Scorpions, 5-1. Boswell has been to three straight state tournaments.
Munholland struck out two in allowing a run in the seventh.
“This was our best win of the season,’’ said Parker of the 6-3 Mustangs. “That’s (Boswell) a great team over there We played real well and showed our potential. This will help us tremendously.’’
“Our pitching is our strong suit,’’ said Pioneer coach Dave Riesen. “If we pitch well and catch it behind them, we can be pretty good.’’
Weber gave Parker all the support he would need with a two-RBI single in the first that scored Brayden Drewke, who had singles and Parker, who had walked
The Mustangs had only three hits but scored twice in the fifth on the strength of four walks and two wild pitches which allowed Drewke and Munholland to score. Parker had a bases-loaded walk in the sixth to score Drake Dotson, who had walked.
Parker allowed only one runner to third — that coming in the sixth when the Scorpions loaded the bases on a walk, a hit batsmen and a single by Kamden Edge. Parker finished the rally by strikeouts of Kolson Edge and Braden Robinson.
“It wasn’t my best performance, but it wasn’t my worst,’’ Parker said. “I know my guys can make plays behind me. I can throw a fastball down the middle knowing they will back me up in the field and make the plays that will keep them from scoring.’’
Every starter scored against Thomas. Brandon Doyle was two for two with two runs scored and had RBI single in the second. Drewke was two for two with two runs scored and two RBI.
Parker had an RBI single while Clayton Schultz had an bases-loaded walk for another RBI. Two came on errors. Two more came on wild pitches.
BOSWELL 6, KREM-HILLSDALE 0
The Scorpions open the day by shutting out Kremlin-Hillsdale, 6-0. The Broncs dropped to 5-3 with the loss.
The Broncs matched Boswell’s six hits but left 10 runners on base, including the bases loaded in the fifth. The six hits were by six different players.
Kremlin-Hillsdale committed three errors, all of which ended up scoring.
The Broncs had left the bases loaded three times in a 10-5 loss to Hydro Thursday.
“We’re putting the ball in play, but we’re not scoring runs,’’ said a frustrated Kremlin-Hillsdale coach Pete Voth. “We haven’t put it together yet. We’re not paying attention to details and details matter in this game.’’
Kremlin-Hillsdale did have a triple play in the third when some confusion reign.
With the scoreboard saying two out, Boswell’s J.W. Dill popped up to shortstop Jackson Stewart, who flipped to second to force a runner. A third runner, maybe thinking it was two outs, was tagged trying to go to second.
“I thank God that the right people in the right places knew what was going on,’’ Voth said. “We haven’t had that many double plays this season. It was nice.’’
Pioneer will face Hennessey at 5:45 p.m. Saturday. The Broncs face Hydro at 10 a.m. at Pioneer.
