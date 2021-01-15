Dylan Baker had a memorable Senior Night for the Enid wrestling team Thursday.
The team final result wasn’t as memorable.
Baker, filling in for defending state champion Chance Davis at 170 pounds, got one of Enid’s five falls on the night when he flattened Fab Smith.
But the Pirates were able to use five falls, two decisions and a forfeit to beat the Plainsmen, 43-36.
Gabriel Chelenza clinched the match for Putnam City with a 5-0 decision over Seth Melvin at 285.
“We wrestled good at times,’’ said Enid coach Trent Holland. “We’re trying to work through tough matches and finish them at the end. They just had two more wins than us tonight.’’
Baker, one of eight EHS wrestlers to be honored before the dual, was one of the high points.
“It was great for him,’’ Holland said. “He really stepped up for us and went to work for his team.’’
The Plainsmen also got falls from Hector Perez, 106; Daigen Gibbens, 160; Johnny Villa, 182; and Carlos Alvarado, 220. Tyler Holland got a forfeit at 195.
“All of those guys did well,’’ Holland said.
Davis was held out of the lineup for precautionary reasons, Holland said.
The Plainsmen will take a “pretty light’’ lineup to a tournament at Sapulpa Friday. Holland said he probably won’t take more than 10 wrestlers.
“We’re taking some guys that might not have gotten that first tournament or missed a dual here and there,’’ he said.
“We want to make sure no one gets overworked.’’
The Plainsmen, 2-3 in duals, go to Tulsa Union Tuesday for their district dual competition with host Union, Jenks and Shawnee.
