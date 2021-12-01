The Mustangs’ football season came to a close last Friday in the state quarterfinals, but the award season is now underway.

The B-7 All-District team was voted on by district coaches, and Pioneer was awarded two of the top honors. Senior Dakota Wingo was named the B-7 MVP alongside teammate Robert Newberg, who was awarded co-defensive MVP.

Garber defensive back David Nagel was also named co-defensive MVP.

Covington-Douglas senior Parker Smith was named MVP on the offensive side of the ball. An electric playmaker that can line up in a variety of positions, Smith scored 20 times for the Wildcats this season. 14 of his 20 touchdowns this season came on plays longer than 25 yards.

The Mustangs led the way with 11 first and second team selections. Covington-Douglas wasn’t far behind with nine, including five defensive selections. Garber (six), Barnsdall (five), Yale (four) and Olive (two) were also represented on the list.

Here’s the complete list of All-District selections and honorable mentions:

First Team

Offense

QB — Brett Howry, Garber

RB — Caden Humphries, Pioneer

RB — Tydonte Chester, Garber

OL — Sean Rich, Pioneer

OL — Cameron Smith, C-D

OL — Erick Alatorre, Pioneer

WR — Christian Tarango, C-D

WR — Solomon Bishop, Garber

Specialist — Leyton Parker, Pioneer

Defense

LB — A.J. Kegin, C-D

LB — Rowdy Hoy, Pioneer

LB — Nick Harris, Yale

DL — Set Lopez, Pioneer

DL — Karston Dildine, Barnsdall

DL — Austin Jordan, C-D

DB — Owen Fox, Pioneer

DB — Mark Bishop, Garber

DB — Gavin Hooten, C-D

Specialist — Dayton Thrower, Pioneer

Second Team

Offense

QB — Ford Smith, C-D

RB — Easton Malone, Barnsdall

RB — Trey Martin, Olive

OL — Mason Jordan, C-D

OL — Cody Moody, Pioneer

OL — Jackson Weibling, Garber

WR — Braden Byers, Barnsdall

WR — Owen Armstrong, Yale

Specialist — Rafael Torres, Pioneer

Defense

LB — Derrek Daugherty, C-D

LB — Carson Schovanec, Garber

DL — Sammy Reese, Yale

DL — John Peace, Barnsdall

DL — Austin Kegin, C-D

DB — Keegen Beaver, Pioneer

DB — Maverick Lanphear, Barnsdall

DB — Caden Rusco, Olive

Specialist — Caymon Prather, Yale

Honorable Mention

Pioneer — Ty Parker, Roque De La Torre; Garber — Seth Smith, Nate Moore, Dylan Dalton, Kooper Hughs; Yale — Cornelius Prather; C-D Miguel Tarango, Austin Tipton, Cache Pierson, Drake Daugherty, Blake Vogel; Olive — Michael Cohen, Kaidon White, Seth Davis; Barnsdall — Jackson Howeel, Cooper Hill, Ronald Weber, Cooper Sophian

