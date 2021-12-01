The Mustangs’ football season came to a close last Friday in the state quarterfinals, but the award season is now underway.
The B-7 All-District team was voted on by district coaches, and Pioneer was awarded two of the top honors. Senior Dakota Wingo was named the B-7 MVP alongside teammate Robert Newberg, who was awarded co-defensive MVP.
Garber defensive back David Nagel was also named co-defensive MVP.
Covington-Douglas senior Parker Smith was named MVP on the offensive side of the ball. An electric playmaker that can line up in a variety of positions, Smith scored 20 times for the Wildcats this season. 14 of his 20 touchdowns this season came on plays longer than 25 yards.
The Mustangs led the way with 11 first and second team selections. Covington-Douglas wasn’t far behind with nine, including five defensive selections. Garber (six), Barnsdall (five), Yale (four) and Olive (two) were also represented on the list.
Here’s the complete list of All-District selections and honorable mentions:
First Team
Offense
QB — Brett Howry, Garber
RB — Caden Humphries, Pioneer
RB — Tydonte Chester, Garber
OL — Sean Rich, Pioneer
OL — Cameron Smith, C-D
OL — Erick Alatorre, Pioneer
WR — Christian Tarango, C-D
WR — Solomon Bishop, Garber
Specialist — Leyton Parker, Pioneer
Defense
LB — A.J. Kegin, C-D
LB — Rowdy Hoy, Pioneer
LB — Nick Harris, Yale
DL — Set Lopez, Pioneer
DL — Karston Dildine, Barnsdall
DL — Austin Jordan, C-D
DB — Owen Fox, Pioneer
DB — Mark Bishop, Garber
DB — Gavin Hooten, C-D
Specialist — Dayton Thrower, Pioneer
Second Team
Offense
QB — Ford Smith, C-D
RB — Easton Malone, Barnsdall
RB — Trey Martin, Olive
OL — Mason Jordan, C-D
OL — Cody Moody, Pioneer
OL — Jackson Weibling, Garber
WR — Braden Byers, Barnsdall
WR — Owen Armstrong, Yale
Specialist — Rafael Torres, Pioneer
Defense
LB — Derrek Daugherty, C-D
LB — Carson Schovanec, Garber
DL — Sammy Reese, Yale
DL — John Peace, Barnsdall
DL — Austin Kegin, C-D
DB — Keegen Beaver, Pioneer
DB — Maverick Lanphear, Barnsdall
DB — Caden Rusco, Olive
Specialist — Caymon Prather, Yale
Honorable Mention
Pioneer — Ty Parker, Roque De La Torre; Garber — Seth Smith, Nate Moore, Dylan Dalton, Kooper Hughs; Yale — Cornelius Prather; C-D Miguel Tarango, Austin Tipton, Cache Pierson, Drake Daugherty, Blake Vogel; Olive — Michael Cohen, Kaidon White, Seth Davis; Barnsdall — Jackson Howeel, Cooper Hill, Ronald Weber, Cooper Sophian
