ENID, Okla. — Of all the great performances this year, one player stood out. Pioneer sophomore Ty Parker is the Enid News & Eagle area Player of the Year.
Parker, the ace of the staff at Pioneer, helped the Mustangs reach the first round of the Class A state playoffs.
“I had three big roles,” he said. “I was the number one pitcher, starting shortstop and four hole hitter.”
The Mustangs were undefeated until the last week of the regular season.
“Going into the season, I know no one wanted to feel the way we felt in the regional championship game,” Parker said. “I worked all offseason to make what I wanted happen.”
That loss and feeling from his freshman season stayed with Parker and motivated him to be a game changer for the Mustangs.
“Knowing how I felt coming into the season, our loss in the regional championship left a bad taste in my mouth and I made sure it wasn’t going to happen again,” he said
On the mound, Parker went 10-1 with a 1.03 era over 47.2 innings and struck out 94 batters with four no-hitters and two perfect games for the Mustangs.
“My pitching stats wouldn’t be what they are without the teammates I had behind me,” he said.
Parker made it happen on both sides, hitting for a .433 average and 17 doubles for Pioneer. Parker knocked in 53 runs for the Mustangs and had three triples. While impressive, Parker knows those numbers could have been higher.
“I started off really hot at the plate but I had a bit of a slump during district play,” he said. “I got myself out of the slump during the regional championship with two triples.”
Parker improved throughout the year, not just at the plate but also in the field. That all changed with help from his dad.
“At shortstop, I started the season with lots of errors,” he said. “That brought lots of late nights at the field with my dad, which turned into big double plays like the one that gave us the run-rule win over Arapaho.”
Parker has two years left at Pioneer and is going to play travel baseball this summer, hoping to pick up scholarship offers as he goes into his junior year.
“I wouldn’t have had the season I had this year if it wasn’t for my coaches, parents and teammates,” Parker said.
In Wednesday’s paper, you can find the full All-Area team. Parker was a unanimous decision, along with coach Dave Riesen, who is the Enid News & Eagle’s 2022 Coach of the Year.
The all-area team consists of 13 players selected by staff and area coaches and four honorable mentions from area schools.
