ENID, Okla. — Former NOC Enid women’s coach Scott Morris had a successful homecoming Monday as his Stillwater boys outlasted the Enid Plainsmen, 56-44 at the EHS gym.
The loss dropped the Plainsmen to 5-7 overall while the Pioneers are now 6-12. EHS will conclude its regular season Tuesday when it hosts the OKC Knights home-school team in the second half of a girls-boys doubleheader. Action begins with the JV games at 3.
Plainsmen coach Curtis Foster said the game was closer than the score indicated with the Pioneers being able to make the big plays at the right time. Stillwater outscored EHS, 15-8 in the fourth quarter to pull away.
“Stillwater just gave a little more, they wanted it a little more,’’ Foster said. “Those guys played a little harder for Scott tonight. They wanted to win for him since he was coming back home. He did a good job with those guys.’’
C.J. Adams had a solid game inside with 18 points for the Plainsmen, but Stillwater was able to slow the EHS outside game. Taye Sullivan had 11 with Cam Mathis having six and Landry Harris five.
A.J. Frost had 22 points for the Pioneers, while Adam Barth had 14.
“We did some good things on the floor at times,’’ Foster said, “but for some reason we just couldn’t get over the hump at the end,’’ he said. “C.J. had a consistent game. It wasn’t his best game, but he was consistent. We have to keep feeding him the ball inside. If he is scoring inside, it makes it easier for the guys on the perimeter to score.’’
Foster said the game came down to “make decisions on the floor.’’
“We would get some steals in transition and then we would turn the ball back over,’’ he said. “Instead of making the game simple, we were looking for the great pass when a simple pass would have gotten the job done. Sometimes plain vanilla will do.’’
The Plainsmen had cut the lead to three points late in the game. They missed a free throw and then missed three straight shots “point blank under the basket,’’ Foster said.
“We had them on the ropes and the ball didn’t go down,’’ he said. “We missed the free throw and missed the bumps. That’s what playoff basketball is all about (EHS opens playoffs at Broken Arrow Friday). You have to be ready to be in the fight and give yourself a chance. We have to get better. That’s the way it’s going to be in the playoffs. We got to ready for it and be ready to out-work them. It didn’t work out for us tonight.’’
