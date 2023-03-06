WAUKOMIS — Pioneer’s Rowdy Hoy is confident of making the jump from 8-man to 11-man after signing with NCAA Division II Northwestern Oklahoma State on Monday.
“Football is football,’’ he said with a smile. “I think playing eight-man football actually helped me get a scholarship.’’
But it won’t be the same football he played at Pioneer.
“I’m playing little kids in high school,’’ Hoy said. “I’m going to be playing against grown men. I’m going to have to get used to taking hits because it’s going to be the hardest I’m going to get hit. I’m going to have to adjust to it.’’
Hoy, the District B-7 defensive Most Valuable Player, said signing with the Rangers “was a dream come true.’’
He chose NWOSU over Quincy (Ill.), another Division II school.
“This means a lot,’’ Hoy said, “knowing somebody is going to take a chance on me.’’
Hoy liked that NWOSU was close to home.
“I’ve always liked their campus,” he said. “We went and toured it a lot.’’
He will be moving from inside to outside linebacker. He expects to be redshirted, which he welcomes.
“That will give me time to get adjusted and get bigger,’’ Hoy said. “I’m going to have to adjust to coverages and learn their system. We’ll see how it goes.’’
Hoy, at 5-foot-10 and 185, will need the year in the weight room to get bigger for college football.
“They haven’t told me what they want me to get up to,’’ he said. “I’m looking forward to asking them about that. I know I’m light but they said I should be fine.’’
His eventual goal is to start by his sophomore year.
“I think redshirting will be good for me,’’ Hoy said. “Sitting out will make me want to play even more.’’
Hoy had 111 tackles, one quarterback sack, two pass deflections, four fumble recoveries and forced two fumbles as a senior. He was the lead blocker for Caden Humphries, who rushed for 3,121 yards and signed with Southern Nazarene.
“I have so many good memories here,’’ Hoy said. “My coaches and teammates pushed me. I just wanted to get better every day.’’
He is the third Mustang to sign this season joining Humphries and lineman Sean Rich (Oklahoma State).
