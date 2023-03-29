Pioneer (14-4) is the top seed for the Skeltur Conference Baseball Tournament which begins a three-day run Thursday at Pond Creek-Hunter.
The Mustangs will face Dover (0-3) at 10 a.m. Thursday. That winner will play the winner of the 5:30 game between No. 4 seed Waukomis (8-1) and Covington-Douglas (3-5) at 3 p.m. Friday. The two losers will play at 10 a.m.
No. 3 seed Garber (6-6) faces No. 6 seed Pond Creek-Hunter (1-14) at 3 p.m. That winner will meet the winner of the 12:30 p.m. game between No. 2 seed Drummond (7-5) and Cimarron (2-8).
The winners will meet at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The losers play at 12:30.
The championship game is set for 5:30 p.m. Saturday. It will be preceded by the seventh-place game at 10 a.m., the fifth-place at 12:30 and the third-place at 3.
“It should be wide open,’’ said Pioneer coach Dave Riesen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.