After sweeping the Thursday portion of the district championship tournament at Pioneer, the Mustangs will play Depew at noon Friday to determine the champion.
Pioneer defeated Depew, 8-0 in the tournament on Thursday morning as Ty Parker pitched a gem, throwing five innings and allowing just one hit. Parker recorded 15 strikeouts and threw just eight balls in 61 pitches.
Each Depew out was a strikeout by Parker.
In the second game, a 9-1 win over Carney-Agra, Brayden Drewke threw five innings, allowing four hits and an unearned run. Drewke struck out six batters.
Drewke also had five RBI between both games.
If Depew defeats Pioneer on Friday, it will go to a second championship game, since the Mustangs come in with no losses in the tournament.
Pioneer, ranked 13th coming into the tournament, can still host a regional, but the Mustangs would need five teams ahead of them to be knocked out in other district tournaments.
Pioneer coach Dave Riesen says either Jacob Munholland or freshman Branson Doyle will start Friday.
With the wins, Pioneer is now 28-6 on the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.