The Lady Mustangs’ success on the diamond this season got the attention of area coaches, who awarded them top honors on the 2021 Enid News & Eagle All-Northwest Oklahoma fastpitch softball team.
Pioneer senior Katelyn Trumbley was named the All-Northwest Oklahoma player of the year, after narrowly edging out Kremlin-Hilllsdale’s Taryn Rhodes and Fairview’s Alayna Long. Trumbley went 33-4 in the circle with an ERA of 0.91. Trumbley struck out 323 batters this season while walking 30 and allowing three home runs in 207 2/3 innings pitched.
In a stand-out game this season, the senior struck out 17 batters in a 1-0 win over Alva in a game that was scoreless until the eighth inning.
She was joined on the All-Northwest Oklahoma First Team by teammate Morgan Meyer, who closed out the season with a batting average of .500 with eight home runs and 57 RBI.
Pioneer head coach Dave Riesen was named coach of the year for the second time since 2015.
The Lady Broncs also finished with two players on the first team. The Cherokee Strip Conference champions were led by Rhodes, who batted .330 on the year with a .442 on base percentage. A former All-NW Oklahoma first teamer last year, Rhodes was named the Cherokee Strip Conference tournament MVP as well as the conference’s player of the year.
Kremlin-Hillsdale’s Ty Neal was selected to the first team after blasting eight home runs to go along with 40 RBI and a batting average of .412. Neal was named to the All-NW Oklahoma second team a season ago.
Andrews was last season’s player of the year, and earned a spot on the 2021 first team as well. Waukomis’ Ashly Chavez split time between third base and catcher this season, batting .486 on the year with two home runs, 20 RBI, three triples and three doubles.
Oklahoma Bible Academy’s Cooper Cayot and Watonga’s Aubrey Bridges round out the first team. Cayot had a batting average of .696 and a .768 on base percentage. The senior catcher had three home runs and 33 RBI, while throwing out 18 runners and picking off five. Cayot had a fielding percentage of .940.
Bridges was named to the Tri-County All-Conference team and the 2A-3 All-District team this season as a sophomore. The centerfielder had a batting average of .379 and had 17 stolen bases.
The 2021 Enid News & Eagle All-Northwest Softball team was voted on by coaches from 14 schools, of which 38 players were nominated from 18 different schools.
Here’s a look at the complete team:
First team:
Morgan Meyer, Pioneer
Katelyn Trumbley, Pioneer
Ty Neal, Kremlin-Hillsdale
Taryn Rhodes, Kremlin-Hillsdale
Alayna Long, Fairview
Macie Andrews, Chisholm
Ashly Chavez, Waukomis
Aubrey Bridges, Watonga
Cooper Cayot, OBA
Second team:
Elli Garcia, Covington-Douglas
Alexis Lovell, Covington-Douglas
Kamree McNulty, Dover
Karlee McNulty, Dover
Larynn Shaffer, Ringwood
Jaycee Kelln, Alva
Ally Meek, Chisholm
Emma Marlatt, Chisholm
Allie Booth, Pioneer
Keely Hussey, Okeen-Aline/Cleo
Honorable Mention
Mya Dewberry, Fairview
Abby Ward, Fairview
Mary Barton, Covington-Douglas
Madysen Ryel, Cherokee
Landry Hussey, Watonga
Kyanne Randolph, Ringwood
Hadley Bohlen, Ringwood
Anndi Sharp, Garber
