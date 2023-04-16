After both went 4-0 in pool play, Pioneer and Chisholm faced off Friday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark to determine the winner of the 2023 Merrifield Office Plus Baseball Invitational.
The result, a 12-6 run-rule win for Pioneer, gave the Mustangs their third straight tournament title. They became the only winners since the tournament came back after a year off due to COVID-19.
After ace Ty Parker threw 17 strikeouts Friday to defeat Fairview, the Mustangs turned to freshman Branson Doyla, while the Longhorns started Bryson Hart.
“I think he was a little uptight to start the game,” said Pioneer coach Dave Riesen. “I’m really proud of him. For his first time in an atmosphere like this, the moment wasn’t too big for him. If he continues to develop and improve, he has a chance to be real special.”
Doyle went the distance, pitching six innings, giving up four hits and allowing three earned runs.
His contributions didn’t end of the mound, as Doyle had a key three-RBI triple in the fifth inning, part of a six-run inning that put Pioneer on top.
“I’m very happy about that,” Doyle said of his triples. “All I did was stay focused and hit it where I could. The confidence level is there.”
After the Mustangs gave up two runs in the first, Chisholm took a 3-0 lead into the fourth. Hart had a no-hitter going into the fourth until Doyle hit the first of two triples. The Mustangs scored two in the fourth to get on the scoreboard before taking the lead in the fifth and coming a run away from a run-rule win.
Pioneer added four in the sixth to run-rule Chisholm after the Longhorns put up three in the top of the sixth.
Hart ended with eight hits and five earned runs in 2.1 innings. The two teams combined for 10 errors, four by Chisholm in the bottom of the fifth.
Pioneer is 25-6, Chisholm is 15-9.
FAIRVIEW 14, DRUMMOND 8
After scoring seven runs in the first, and eight in the first two innings, the Bulldogs lost the third-place game to Fairview after giving up 14 unanswered runs.
Fairview pitcher Reed Martens went all six innings, giving up nine hits and three earned runs, while striking out nine.
