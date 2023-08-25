Pioneer will open the 2023 gridiron campaign on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Class B foe Shattuck.
The rematch comes after Shattuck defeated the Mustangs, 20-6, just 364 days ago.
Pioneer finished the 2022 season 6-5 and lost key pieces in running back Caden Humphries and lineman Sean Rich. Humphries rushed for over 3,000 yards last year.
“Be ready for a hot and sweaty game,” said Pioneer coach Gus Overstreet. “Mistakes are going to happen and it (the winner) will be those who take advantage of those and does not think of the past and moves on.”
Both teams made the Class B playoffs last season, with Pioneer losing in the second round to Dewar, 68-52.
Overstreet says the key on both ends will be playing sound football.
“They are a good ball club,” he said. “We have to make them make mistakes and capitalize. They are going to run the option, we need to do our jobs. They run a sound 3-2 defense.”
In the option offense, the quarterback has the option to pitch the ball to the running back or fullback. For fans not used to this offense, the best comparison is what Navy, Army or the service academies run. It involves very little passing and is predicated on the defense not knowing who has the ball or when or if it will be pitched from the quarterback.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.