Enid News & Eagle
Day one of the 2023 Merrifield Office Plus Baseball Invitational saw the top seed Pioneer go 2-0, along with Fairview and Chisholm.
Coming in as the only team currently ranked by OSSAA Rankings, the Mustangs defeated Timberlake, 9-1, and Watonga, 11-5, to bookend pool A play at Failing Field.
The Mustangs won game one behind a one-hit gem by Brayden Drewke. Drewke pitched four innings, giving up no earned runs against Timberlkae.
Pioneer called Drewke’s number again against Watonga.. Drewke went an inning against the Eagles, giving up six hits and four earned runs, as the Mustangs struggled to pull away early.
A five-run second inning helped Pioneer mount a lead and from there, the Mustangs rode the pitching of Clayton Schultz to the win.
Schultz finished the game with five innings, three hits and one earned run.
In the opener against Timberlake, Schultz drove in two runs. Against Watonga, Brock Weber led the Mustangs with three RBI on two hits.
Also in pool A, Fairview, which came into the tournament at 10-9, improved to 12-9 and extended its winning streak to four games, defeating Kremlin-Hillsdale, 8-7, and Timberlake, 9-3.
Kremlin-Hillsdale is 1-1 after a Jackson Stewart walk off double against Watonga.
“It was pretty nice,” Stewart said. “I sat back and let it ride and did it for the team.”
Timberlake and Watonga are both 0-2 in pool A and would need to go 2-0 and have a lot of help to reach the championship game on Saturday.
In pool B, Chisholm is the last remaining undefeated team after defeating Garber, 8-5 and Drummond, 4-0.
Easton John went four-for-four with three runs scored to lead Chisholm.
John had an RBI triple to score Jackson Caddell,who had walked in the first. He had a single in a three-run third and scored on a two-RBI single by Cooper Brinkley. He singled in the fifth and scored on an RBI single by Trevor Haws. He tripled to open the seventh and scored on a single by Haws.
“He was spanking the ball pretty well,’’ said Longhorns coach Riley Thompson.
Alan Weber allowed only five hits and two runs over five and one-third innings to get the win. He struck out seven and walked six. He allowed only one hit over his last three and one-third innings after giving up single runs in the first and second.
“He settled back in and pitched well,’’ Thompson said. “I thought we played well. We hit the ball well and played good defense.’’
Mason Jackson threw a three-hitter as the Longhorns raised their record to 13-8 with a 4-0 shutout of Drummond. Jackson struck out six and did not walk a batter.
Chisholm scored twice in the first and third. Kelson Hamilton was two-for-two with two RBI. John and Bryson Hart were both two-for-four.
The Longhorns will play Pond Creek-Hunter at 9 a.m. and Oklahoma Bible Academy at 5 p.m. Friday at Failing Field.
OBA, Garber and Drummond are all tied at 1-1 and have chances to make it to Saturday’s championship game.
OBA lost to Drummond, 12-1 to start the day, but got in the win column not long after that, defeating Pond Creek-Hunter, 12-1. Jud Cheatham struck out nine in the win, while Lawson Morgan led the Trojans with a double, triple and three RBI in the win over PC-H.
Garber defeated PC-H, 16-10 before losing to Chisholm, 8-3.
Carson Schovanec had three RBI in the win and one RBI in the loss to lead the Wolverines.
After defeating OBA, 12-1, the Bulldogs lost to Chisholm, 4-0, in the nightcap. In the win, Kelson Arnold drove in four runs and had a triple.
Pond Creek-Hunter is the only 0-2 team in pool B after losing to OBA, 12-7, and losing to Garber, 16-10.
The Panthers were led by Kaden Craig with a home run, 2 RBI and six runs scored in the two games
Fridays schedule:
Pool A at David Allen
10 a.m. — Pioneer vs. Kremlin-Hillsdale; 12:15 p.m. — Kremlin-Hillsdale vs Timberlake; 2:30 p.m. — Timberlake vs. Watonga; 4:45 p.m. —Watonga vs. Fairview; 7 p.m. — Pioneer vs. Fairview
Pool B at Failing Field
9 a.m. — Chisholm vs. PC-H; 11 a.m. — PC-H vs. Drummond; 1 p.m. — Drummond vs. Garber; 3 p.m. — Garber vs. OBA; 5 p.m. — OBA vs. Chisholm
