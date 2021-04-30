Pioneer went 1-1 in its first two games of the regional tournament at Pioneer High School on Thursday, setting up a matchup with Arapaho-Butler on Friday at 4 p.m.
After defeating Davenport 12-3 in the first game, the hosting Mustangs (35-6) couldn’t bounce back from a three-run fifth inning from Tushka (23-8), falling 4-2. Pioneer now needs a win against Arapaho-Butler to set up a championship rematch with the Tigers. They would need two wins against Tushka to advance to the state tournament.
“That’s what I told the kids, I said ‘The great thing about this is now you get to play more baseball. Instead of playing one game, hopefully we get to play three games now,” Pioneer head coach Dave Riesen said. “You’ve just got to look at it like that, and you’ve just got to take it one at a time.”
Pioneer had a shot to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh inning with runners on first and second base. That’s when Kolby Vestal got a hold of 2-2 pitch to centerfield.
The ball was hit hard and Riesen said he thought it was gone when it left the bat, but Tiger centerfielder Cole Simpson made what Riesen called “an incredible catch” just as he bounced off the left centerfield wall.
“I was really proud of how those kids battled,” Riesen said. “I thought Holden (Koontz) battled really strong on the mound and we didn’t quit at all.”
Koontz pitched all seven innings for the Mustangs, allowing seven hits and three earned runs, while striking out nine batters and walking three.
Riesen said that he’s happy with the way his pitching turned out today. The team only needed two pitchers between the two games which gives them more options moving forward in the tournament.
“They’ve left us with a lot of pitching,” Riesen said about his two starters, “And that’s what I told the guys ‘To be 1-1, we’re in about as good of a spot as we can be.’ One of the reasons we play as many games as we do is so that we can throw a lot of guys, and they’re hopefully gonna get an opportunity. We’re gonna have a bunch of them available.”
Tushka starting pitcher Bryson Tuck got the win after pitching six and a third innings while allowing seven hits and no earned runs. Tuck struck out four batters and walked two.
“He did a good job,” Riesen said of the opposing pitcher, “I would assume he’s their number one or one of their top couple pitchers. I thought he did a really good job of battling and competing.”
Pioneer’s path to the state tournament got a little more difficult on Thursday, but is still very much in view. Riesen has talked a lot this season about the maturity of his squad, specifically when they need to bounce back from a tough loss.
“The beautiful thing about baseball is until you’re done, you’ve always got a shot, and you get the opportunity to turn around and play the next day so you don’t have to sit around and wait too long.” Riesen said.
With a win on Friday, Pioneer would face Tushka at 6:30 at Pioneer High School with the second game scheduled for Saturday if necessary.
