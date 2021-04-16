Day one of the Merrifield Office Plus Invitational is in the books and 11 teams from the local area have competed in 11 games at Pioneer High School and David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Pioneer head coach Dave Riesen said that having the tournament return gives things a sense of normalcy after COVID-19 canceled this tournament and every other sporting event during the spring of 2020.
“This whole year has almost been surreal, and it seems like every day we get a little closer to normalcy,” Riesen said, “Definitely having baseball back and being able to get through all of our sports this year has kind of made it a little more normal. We’re definitely excited that the Merrifield’s back.”
He also said he was pleased with the way the weather turned out for Thursday with less rain coming down than previously feared. He said that he was happy with the decision to move the games at Pioneer up an hour and that it seemed to be the right decision. Still, Riesen and those in charge of running the tournament are preparing for more rain to come on Friday and that they need to be ready in case no games can be played.
“If we can’t play tomorrow, we’ll move tomorrow’s games to Saturday,” Riesen said, “but if we can play and start late, we’ll do that too.”
The tournament began with a 9 a.m. game between Pioneer and Watonga that the Mustangs won in a run-rule 14-1. Meanwhile, Drummond beat Fairview 10-0.
Thursday saw several strong pitching performances at both venues. In Garber’s first game against Kremlin-Hillsdale at David Allen, Wolverine pitcher Lukas Steinert threw five scoreless innings and allowed just two hits while striking out six batters in a 12-0 run-rule win over the Broncos.
In the late game at Pioneer High School, the Mustangs and OBA met for the first time since the Trojan’s 6-5 walk-off win handed Pioneer its second loss of the season. On Thursday, Pioneer’s Holden Koontz threw five scoreless innings and allowed his first hit in the fifth and final inning — a line drive single by Connor Colby to left field. Koontz only through four strikeouts during the game, which Riesen credits to their defensive play.
“Holden threw really well,” Riesen said, “He was getting ahead of hitters and he actually had fewer strikeouts than he has which was good because his pitch count was low and he let the defense worked well.”
Riesen said that he was particularly impressed with the play of his third baseman, Dakota Wingo.
“I thought Dakota Wingo was very good defensively,” Riesen said, “I thought he had an outstanding day at third base. He really played well defensively.”
Friday the Mustangs will face Pond Creek-Hunter at 10 a.m. They will play their second game at 8 p.m. with both games being played at David Allen.
Riesen said that Pond Creek-Hunter is a younger team, but if history is any indication the Mustangs will have to earn it.
“Pond Creek and Pioneer always tend to hook it up and have some tough games, you just never know,” Riesen said, “I anticipate them to come out ready to play.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.