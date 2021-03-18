Pioneer is getting ready to host the Pioneer Festival this weekend from Thursday to Saturday, despite setbacks due to weather.
The teams are still working to adjust their schedules after Wednesday's storm. Pioneer still plans to play Cement on Thursday at 8 p.m. and McCurtain will still plan to play Shidler but at 6 p.m.
All other games for Thursday are in the process of being rescheduled but Pioneer head coach Dave Riesen says they are trying to push Thursday's games to Saturday.
Riesen is expecting to see some good baseball teams from across Oklahoma.
"It's an opportunity to play a lot of people you don't normally see because people travel on spring break so we get people from all over the state" Riesen said.
Pioneer is also scheduled to play Elmore City on Friday and Navajo and OCA on Saturday, all teams that are relatively new to the Mustangs.
Riesen says his team has been hosting a festival like this every year for nearly a decade and has seen how helpful it can be to face opponents you don't typically face during the regular season.
"It's an opportunity for kids on spring break to travel, some teams are staying overnight," Riesen said. "The teams can get some team building ... During the school year you can only travel so far, you can't travel three and a half hours on a Monday night to play your opponent."
Of the teams that will be playing in the festival, Riesen noted Garber as a team to watch, among others.
"Garber's got some really good arms on the mound, they're gonna be a tough opponent for whoever they're playing."
All other games scheduled for Friday are expected to go ahead as planned with Saturday's games still to be determined.
