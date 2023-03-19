WAUKOMIS — Freshman pitcher Branson Doyle shook off a slow start to strike out five and allow only two hits in Pioneer’s 10-2 run-rule victory over Hennessey in the final game of the Pioneer Spring Break Baseball Festival Saturday at John D. Riesen Field.
Doyle walked two and allowed a two-RBI double to the Eagles’ Sebastian Gomez in the first, but did not allow a runner past third the rest of the day.
“Branson has as much potential as anyone that I have coached,” said Pioneer coach Dave Riesen. “He’s a bit of a thrower, but when he starts to pitch, he’s really hard to hit. I thought he did a good job under the conditions. He battled and found it toward the end.”
Every Mustang starter scored at least one run as Pioneer (7-3) tallied two runs in the first, one in the second, six in the third and ended the game in the fourth on the eight-run rule when Clayton Schulz singled in Doyle, who had singled and stole second and third.
Brayden Drewke and Ty Parker had two-RBI singles in the third. Schulz had a bases-loaded walk. Brock Weber had a sac fly for an RBI in the first and drove in another run in the third. Drewke scored twice.
“When you start hitting throughout the lineup, you become a lot better team,” Riesen said. “That’s what we’re going to have to have because you can’t rely on only two or three guys.”
Pioneer, after being upset by Covington-Douglas 13-11 on Monday, went 3-0 in the Festival.
“We had a really bad start to the week and a really good ending,” Riesen said. “We have grown a bit. You either get better or worse every day and we have gotten better the last two days.”
Alva and Kremlin-Hillsdale did not have as good as endings Saturday in the other games at Pioneer.
Alva fell to Laverne, 10-4, to drop to 4-4 overall. The Goldbugs hurt themselves with five errors. The Tigers broke a 3-3 tie with four runs in the fourth and three in the seventh. Logan Burgin had an RBI double for Alva while Hunter Miller, A.J. Minjares and Boden Madrid had RBI singles.
“It’s not a lot of fun playing in the cold,” said Goldbugs coach Scott Baugh. “That’s baseball this time of year. We made a lot of errors which we couldn’t overcome. We have a long way to go, so we need to go back to work and get better.”
Kremlin-Hillsdale (5-4) was run-ruled by Hydro-Eakly, 15-0, in three innings. The Bobcats had only six hits, but took advantage of six errors and nine walks. Maddox Meyers, Nic Ramos and Cotton Aebi had K-H’s three hits.
“It was one of those days,” said Broncs coach Pete Voth. “We weren’t very good this weekend. We struck out too much (four).”
