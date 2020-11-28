WAUKOMIS — The Pioneer Mustangs advanced to the quarterfinals of the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Class B playoffs after defeating Quinton 46-0 at home on Friday night.
The win marks the second game in a row the Mustangs have won by way of the mercy rule.
Quinton couldn’t slow down Pioneer’s defensive front and struggled to find positive yards. Of the Savages’ eight possessions, just three resulted in positive yards. Pioneer also came away with a safety and a blocked punt, which set up a two-play 15-yard drive to extend its lead to two touchdowns at the end of first quarter.
Pioneer head coach Gus Overstreet struggled to identify individual players he was particularly happy with because of how well the team played.
“Everybody played well, it’s hard for me to single out one really.” Overstreet said
Quinton’s longest drive of the day came in the second quarter, a 14-play, 64-yard drive at the end of the first half. The Savages got to the Mustangs’ 1-yard line before being stopped on fourth and goal.
The Mustangs relied heavily on their run game, particularly sophomore running back Caden Humphries who carried the ball 13 times for 73 yards. Senior quarterback Ty Dennett finished with two touchdowns on five carries and 31 yards rushing, including the game-clinching score in the third quarter.
Overstreet praised Dennett’s leadership ability following the victory.
“Ty Dennett did a great job.” Overstreet said, “Me and him have talked about a lot of things and I told him, I said, ‘Listen, if you see this, you have my blessing to check’ he made a couple of checks out there and that’s what we scored on. He could see it a lot easier than I could see it. I’m actually really pleased with him doing those calls so he’s got free range kind of on that.”
Pioneer’s offense also got a boost from running back Dakota Wingo.
The offense went to the do-it-all full back on short yardage situations and he delivered. Wingo carried the ball five times for 32 yards. Leyton Parker added 84 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns including a 60-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on Quinton’s free kick following the safety.
After the game Overstreet stressed the importance of having the team remain focused, regardless of the opponent.
“Stay hungry. It’s still a one week season.” Oversreet said when asked about his message to the team.
The Mustangs took care of business despite having a slightly different schedule this week during Thanksgiving break. Overstreet said he’s been really happy with his team’s preparation.
“We’ve got some things to improve on … we’ve got to keep working on it.” Overstreet said. “But I’m proud of the boys, they came out, especially this week … we’re not in school and there’s a lot of distractions with thanksgiving and everything like that. I thought they did a great job responding. We’ve got to get back to work, come next week.”
Pioneer is appearing in its seventh-straight playoff and expectations are high after finishing the regular season 8-2 and in first place in District B-7. The Mustangs haven’t lost in over a month.
Overstreet acknowledged that the pressure is there, but credits his players for not showing it.
“I think we brought back everybody besides two kids from last year.” Oversreet said, “So I mean there is a little pressure. The thing is, if you watch those boys...there’s no pressure. They know every week that there’s a bullseye on your back and you’ve got to go take care of business.”
Pioneer will look to continue its winning streak next week when it takes on Velma-Alma, which defeated Turpin Friday night, 62-38.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.