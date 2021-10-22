Pioneer ran for 326 yards as the Mustangs trampled Barnsdall 50-0 in a District B7 matchup.
Leyton Parker and Caden Humphries each scored twice. Parker ran 29 yards for a touchdown and ran a punt back 66 yards for another. Humphries ran 20 and 38 yards for scores.
Also scoring for Pioneer were Dakota Wingo, 36 yards; Kyce O’Donnell, 4 yards; and Rowdy Hoy, 9 yards. The Mustangs ended the game in the third quarter on the 45-point mercy rule.
Pioneer didn’t even attempt a pass in the game while averaging 11.2 yards per carry. Humphries was the leading ballcarrier with 98 yards on six carries.
The Mustangs held Barnsdall to just 8 total yards, stuffing the running game for minus-5 yards.
Pioneer, 6-1 overall and 3-0 in district, will play at Yale next week.
BLACKWELL 50, CHISHOLM 14
BLACKWELL — Chisholm scored a season-high in points but it wasn’t enough as the Longhorns fell to Blackwell 50-14 in District 2A-1.
Brenden Flanagan ran a kickoff back 70 yards for a touchdown, and Easton Johns scored on a 1-yard run.
“I felt like we played better in the second half than the first half,” Chisholm coach Lyle Welsh said. “We played a little more aggressive.”
The Longhorns, 0-8 overall and 0-5 in district, will be at home against Newkirk next week.
TIMBERLAKE 60, WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN 8
BARTLESVILLE — J.J. Pippin and Merric Judd scored three touchdowns apiece as Timberlake continued to roll, beating Wesleyan Christian 60-8 in District C-3.
Pippin carried the ball for 156 yards and scored on runs of 5, 20 and 38 yards. Judd caught touchdown passes of 16 and 35 yards from Ethan Jenlink, and also ran 22 yards for a score.
Carter Sands ran 6 yards for a touchdown and Jenlink carried 1 yard for another as the Tigers scored 44 points in the first quarter and ended the game at halftime on the 45-point mercy rule.
Timberlake, 8-0 overall and 5-0 in district, will play host to Copan next week.
CHEROKEE 58, KREMLIN-HILLSDALE 28
KREMLIN — Kai McHenry ran for two touchdowns and threw four scoring passes to lead Cherokee to a 58-28 win over Kremlin-Hillsdale in District B-2.
McHenry’s touchdown runs covered 30 and 7 yards. His scoring passes went for 10 and 18 yards to Gabe Wyatt, and 76 and 19 yards to Colby Roberts. Roberts also scored on a 52-yard run.
Cherokee’s final touchdown came on a 7-yard pass from Zander Jackson to Zac Hellar.
Maddox Myers ran 1 and 65 yards for touchdown for Kremlin-Hillsdale. He also threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Zac Snodgrass. Snodgrass also scored on a 21-yard run.
The Chiefs, 3-5 overall and 2-1 in district, will be at home against Ringwood next week. The Broncs, 4-4 and 1-2, will be at Okeene.
KINGFISHER 15, ST. MARY’S 13
KINGFISHER — Alan Munoz kicked a 33-yard field goal with just under four minutes remaining to give Kingfisher a 15-13 win over St. Mary’s in District 3A-1.
Backup quarterback Slade Snodgrass scored on a pair of 4-yard runs for the Yellowjackets.
Kingfisher gained all of its 250 yards on the ground.
The Yellowjackets, 6-2 overall and 4-1 in district, will be at Heritage Hall next week.
DCLA 28, SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 14
LAMONT — Ben Lowery scored twice to lead Deer Creek-Lamont to its first win of the season, 28-14 over South Coffeyville in District C-3.
Lowery ran for 125 yards and scored on runs of 58 and 11 yards.
Laker Ingram ran 5 yards for a score for the Eagles, and Cutler Smith caught an 88-yard touchdown pass from Dane Schneeberger. Smith had three receptions for 143 yards.
The Eagles, 1-7 overall and 1-4, in district will be at Welch next week.
GARBER 40, COV.-DOUGLAS 32
GARBER —Tye Chester scored four times as Garber held off Covington-Douglas 40-32 in a big District B-7 game.
Chester scored on runs of 3, 43 and 13 yards. He also caught a 1-yard scoring pass from Brett Howry.
Howry also threw touchdown passes of 48 yards to Mark Bishop and 25 yards to Solomon Bishop.
Parker Smith scored on a 3-yard run for the Wildcats and threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Ford Smith.
Ford Smith added a 23-yard scoring pass to Miguel Tarango, and A.J. Kegin scored on a 6-yard run.
The Wolverines, 7-1 overall and 2-1 in district, will be at Barnsdall next week. The Wildcats, 4-4 and 2-1, will be at home against Olive.
PC-HUNTER 12, OKEENE 6
POND CREEK — Pond Creek-Hunter held off Okeene 12-6 in a low-scoring District B-2 game.
Both of Pond Creek-Hunter’s touchdowns came on big running plays, 84 yards by Josh Foster and 50 yards by Conner Czapansky.
Okeene’s only touchdown came on a 4-yard run by William Karbs in the fourth quarter.
The Panthers, 5-3 overall and 2-1 in district, will be at Waukomis next week. The Whippets, 2-6 and 1-2, will be at home against Kremlin-Hillsdale.
LAVERNE 68, CANTON 22
LAVERNE — Houston Bockelman scored four touchdowns to lead Laverne to a 68-22 win over Canton in District B-1.
Bockelman scored on runs of 10, 49 and 92 yards. He also caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Peyton Freeman.
Luke Swartwood scored on a 1-yard run and threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to Connor Cox for Canton. Cox also scored on a 5-yard run.
The Tigers, 3-5 overall and 0-3 in district, will be at home against Shattuck next week.
HENNESSEY 33, ALVA 18
HENNESSEY — Sebastian Gonzalez threw three touchdown passes as Hennessey downed Alva 33-18 in District 2A-1.
Two of Gonzalez’s touchdown passes went to Seth Simunek, covering 51 and 20 yards. The other went for 34 yards to Nick Snyder.
Kegen Crites scored twice for the Eagles on runs of 78 and 5 yards.
Drake Whorton scored twice for Alva, on a 13-yard run and a 35-yard pass from Kelton O’Neil.
The Goldbugs’ other score came on a 10-yard run by Daylon Malone.
Hennessey, 5-3 overall and 2-3 in district, will be at home against Oklahoma Christian School next week. Alva, 2-6 and 1-4, will be at home against Blackwell.
BLUEJACKET 56, MEDFORD 18
MEDFORD — Caden Keller scored twice but it wasn’t enough as Medford fell to Bluejacket 56-18 in District C-3.
Keller scored on an 87-yard pass from Eli Gonzales and a 5-yard run.
Gonzales scored on a 1-yard run in the second period that gave the Cardinals a brief 12-8 lead.
The Cardinals fall to 2-5 overall and 2-3 in district. They will play at South Coffeyville next week.
FAIRVIEW 42, MOORELAND 20
MOORELAND — Jax Bernard threw four touchdown passes to power Fairview to a 42-20 win over Mooreland in a battle of unbeaten District A-1 powers.
Bernard’s scoring passes went for 40 yards to Blake Perez, 5 and 13 yards to Brenner Fortune and 70 yards to Isiah Burris.
Perez also ran 2 yards for a touchdown, and Boden Miller recovered a fumble in the end zone for the final Yellowjackets’ touchdown.
Fairview improves to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in district. The Bearcats fall to 6-1 and 4-1. The Yellowjackets will be at home against Merritt next week.
RINGWOOD 52, WAUKOMIS 6
RINGWOOD — Six players scored for Ringwood as the Red Devils beat Waukomis 52-6 in District B-2.
Alex Gonzalez scored twice on runs of 22 and 54 yards.
Jaxon Meyer scored on a 5-yard run and threw a 2-yard TD pass to Cody Conaway. Cesar Charqueno scored on a 16-yard run, and Drake Pettus caught a 45-yard touchdown pass from Rowdy Schmidt.
Cecilio Martinez ran a punt back 50 yards for the Red Devils.
Ringwood, 7-1 overall and 3-0 in district, will be at Cherokee next week. Waukomis, 0-8 and 0-2, will be at home against Pond Creek-Hunter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.